2 killed in truck crash east of Tucson

Two people were killed after a crash Thursday on Interstate 10 outside of Tucson that involved a pickup truck with a fake license plate, authorities said.

A state trooper unsuccessfully tried to stop the truck around 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said.

The driver exited the freeway near Mescal and lost control of the truck and it rolled into the emergency lane adjacent to a ramp, according to authorities.

DPS officials said two of the three people in the truck were pronounced dead at the scene. The other person was airlifted to a Tucson hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries.

DPS officials didn’t immediately release the names and ages of the two people who died.