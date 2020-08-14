2 lightning-sparked fires burning in Rincon Mountains east of Tucson

Two lightning-sparked wildfires are burning in the Saguaro National Park's Rincon Mountains east of Tucson.
The fires are burning in remote areas, in high elevations within the Saguaro Wilderness and were started by lightning strikes from a thunderstorm that passed through the area on Thursday, according to a news release from the park.
Smoke may be visible from Tucson, Redington Pass, Mescal and surrounding areas.
The Spud Rock Fire was reported at about 4:30 p.m. Thursday and is about 10 acres in size. It is estimated to be located within a section of network trails in the Manning Camp area, just west of the junction of the Heartbreak Ridge Trail and the Switchback Trail that leads to the Spud Rock campground.
The Mica Bowl Fire was reported Friday about 9 a.m. It is estimated to be about two acres in size. The preliminary location is estimated to be just west of the Italian Springs Trail near the park boundary with the Coronado National Forest.
Firefighters will be hiking in to the remote back-country area to assess the fires Saturday so fire managers can take action as needed.
There are no immediate threats to structures at this time. The Mica Bowl Fire is estimated to be about a mile southeast of Manning Camp, a back-country cabin located in Saguaro National Park.
There are no trail closures at this time. Back-country hikers and campers should be aware of their surroundings and are encouraged to check with the Rincon Mountain Visitor Center for current conditions and updates on potential trail closures.
For updated information visit inciweb.nwcg.gov/ or call the park’s fire hotline at (520) 733-5150.
