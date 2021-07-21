 Skip to main content
2 teens facing murder charges in shooting at Tucson apartments
Brian Lann, left, and Samuel Salisbury Jones. Both arrested in connection with a fatal shooting on July 14, 2021.

 Tucson Police Department

Two teens — 15 and 16 years old — have been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in a killing at Tucson apartment complex, police say.

Dean Ryan Marcischak, 19, was killed July 14 in the parking lot of a complex in the 8800 block of East Broadway.

Attempted armed robbery was the motive, police said.

Evidence linked to the crime was found in a nearby apartment and Brian Lann, 16, was arrested, police say.

Lann was initially booked into the Pima County jail on suspicion of attempted armed robbery. On July 19, the charges were amended to included suspicion of first-degree murder, police said.

Police also arrested Samuel Salisbury Jones, 15, in the case.

Tucson SWAT and K9 officers found Jones leaving a residence near Southland Boulevard and East Alvord Road the night of July 20, police said in a news release.

Jones was taken into custody without incident and jailed on suspicion of first-degree murder, attempted armed robbery and a probation violation, police said.

While both Lann and Jones are minors, the Arizona Daily Star is naming them because they were arrested as adults on suspicion of murder.

