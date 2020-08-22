2 Tucson museums face closure if historical society walks away

“Certainly we recognize that cultural organizations around the country and across the globe are suffering because of the pandemic,” he said, but to abruptly cancel the agreements and close the museums could cause “irreparable harm” to the fabric of Tucson.

“I was really taken aback when it was happening, and I’m really glad (the board) decided to take a pause,” Clinco said.

Tucson officials were also caught off guard by the historical society’s proposal. City spokesman Andy Squire said it received no advance notice of the vote scheduled for Aug. 14.

City officials are scheduled to receive their first briefing from the society on Monday. Squire said the city manager will review other funding possibilities for Fort Lowell Museum with the mayor and council if the historical society decides to pull out.

Ultimately, Lacy said he thinks there will be enough interest in Tucson and Flagstaff to keep Fort Lowell and the Riordan Mansion open.

He’s not so sure about Tucson’s Downtown History Museum, which has been around for more than 20 years but is often overshadowed by the Arizona History Museum located less than 2 miles away at the University of Arizona.

Clinco said he hopes both Tucson collections can be saved.