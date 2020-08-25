2 Tucson nonprofits get AARP grants for art, garden projects

Two Tucson nonprofit organizations were awarded AARP grants with a combined total of $12,000 to create art and to beautify a community garden.

The Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance was awarded $7,000 to work with residents of assisted living communities and with hospital patients on art projects.

Brendon Blake, an AARP Arizona senior specialist, said the alliance plans to work with more than 700 people, including residents of 19 senior living communities and service organizations. They also will work with VA Medical Center patients through an Arts Care Package Campaign.

The campaign will include diverse creative experiences, including music, craft kits, journaling and do it yourself art projects, said Blake.

“Those participating can create the art themselves or work with others on their project,” Blake said. “AARP’s goal is for the communities that we live in to be vibrant places where we can grow up and grow old,” he said.

The grant is “one way that we help push our mission forward so our communities can be livable for all,” said Blake.