2 Tucson veterans serve as grand marshals in Phoenix parade

Veterans Day Parade returns to Tucson

After being gone for two years, the Tucson Veterans Day Parade is coming back this year.

The parade begins on Friday at 11 a.m. and starts and finishes near North Granada Avenue and West Alameda Street. According to their website. This year’s theme: honor.

The City-State garage, located at 498 W. Congress Street, and the Tucson Convention Center parking lots will be open and accessible until 10:30 a.m. for parade participants and spectators. Parking will be free at these locations.