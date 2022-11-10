2 Tucson veterans serve as grand marshals in Phoenix parade

Two Tucson veterans will serve as grand marshals for the Phoenix Veterans Day Parade on Friday.
George Poppe and Michael Quezada, both Air Force veterans, were nominated by John Spiekermeier, a fellow veteran and long-time friend. In a news release, Spiekermeier said it was an honor to nominate the men, saying they taught him about selflessness and service to those in need.
In the Air Force, Quezada was an enlisted aircraft communications/technician deployed to Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Spain to support missions during Operation Desert Storm. His commitment and attention to detail contributed to a 100% success rate for more than 100 KC-135A and KC-135R combat missions, earning him and his comrades a Galant Unit Citation.
Quezada’s 30 years in the Air Force also included a rank of first sergeant where he supervised more than 300 personnel. His service took him around the world supporting a variety of missions.
Poppe was a 23-year Air Force veteran who was deployed seven times, including three deployments to Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. For his first two deployments to Afghanistan, Poppe was first sergeant and served as a principal advisor to six commanding officers and more than 1,000 personnel.
During his third deployment, Poppe led 14 personnel in aircraft weapons system maintenance while supporting the mental and emotional well-being of his troops while they were away from families and loved ones.
Two years ago, Poppe’s brother’s family was in a car accident, leaving his nephew orphaned. Poppe stepped in and has raised his nephew ever since.
The Phoenix parade is estimated to have more than 45,000 veterans from every foreign war or conflict from World War II through Afghanistan, the news release said. The parade starts at 11 a.m. at the intersection of East Montebello and North Central avenues in Phoenix.
Tucsonans, meanwhile, can also celebrate veterans at a parade Friday in the downtown area. (See box)
Photos: 100th annual Tucson Veterans Day Parade
Jamie Donnelly covers breaking news for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her via e-mail at jdonnelly@tucson.com
Veterans Day Parade returns to Tucson
After being gone for two years, the Tucson Veterans Day Parade is coming back this year.
The parade begins on Friday at 11 a.m. and starts and finishes near North Granada Avenue and West Alameda Street. According to their website. This year’s theme: honor.
The City-State garage, located at 498 W. Congress Street, and the Tucson Convention Center parking lots will be open and accessible until 10:30 a.m. for parade participants and spectators. Parking will be free at these locations.