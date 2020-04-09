20 known coronavirus deaths now in Pima County; 512 confirmed cases

Pima County has reported 512 confirmed coronavirus cases and 20 deaths as of Thursday.

The Pima County Health Department's almost-daily report includes four new deaths since Wednesday morning.

An age breakdown in the department's website shows 169 cases are of people between the ages of 20 and 44; 156 cases are of ages 65 and older; 108 cases are of ages 45 to 54; 68 are of ages 55 to 64; six are younger than 19 and another five's age is unknown.

Of the 20 known coronavirus-related deaths in the county, 11 have been of people older than 65, four of people between ages 55 to 64, four of people between ages 45 to 54 and one of a person between 20 and 44 years old.

As of Wednesday, the county reported 97 people have been hospitalized and 32 have been admitted to the intensive care unit.

No other information about the new deaths has been released.

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.