2020 Arizona tax credit: Arizona Christian Tax Credit Alliance ministries

When things felt bleak, members of the Arizona Christian Tax Credit Alliance stepped forward to serve those with the most need.
It has been just over a year since the pandemic struck, leaving thousands in our community lost and without hope. Families struggled to stay afloat after losing their livelihood, and others struggled with loss from the illness or separation from family and friends.
Charitable organizations like the Gospel Rescue Mission, Teen Challenge and the Miracle Center that serve the homeless or those with addiction saw an influx of need as those already in poverty fell deeper into despair.
Yet where the need was great, the response was even greater. The Gospel Rescue Mission held a five-week drive-through food outreach in order to provide food and hygiene items to families on the brink of homelessness. They saw an increase in the number of large families needing shelter as the crisis in our community threw those families into financial ruin. the mission was already more than just a shelter for adults and children, but now it has become a remote learning center as well.
The Miracle Center saw a growing need for a sober living facility as so many individuals leaving rehab were thrust into an untenable situation that led to relapse. As a result, they began transforming the El Sol apartment complex, which is owned by GAP Ministries into a sober living facility, that will encourage those who have gone through the program to continue their recoveries.
Foster care organizations saw the devastating impact of the pandemic as thousands of foster caregivers closed their licenses out of fear. This left thousands of children in limbo, without a place to call home.
GAP Ministries offered a solution for those families by providing practical help and resources (food, clothing, furniture, baby supplies) through its Community Impact Warehouse to encourage them to maintain their licenses.
It also distributed more than a million pounds of food and food boxes to families on AHCCCS and others living in poverty. More Than a Bed provided clothing, shoes and bedding to families in need so that every practical need was cared for. Christian Family Care advocated for children who were left in limbo, so they could have stability and peace through permanent adoption.
Organizations that serve women in need like Eagles Wings of Grace and Hands of Hope Tucson provided compassionate care, serving with dignity, and giving them hope for the future.