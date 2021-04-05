2020 Arizona tax credit: Arizona Christian Tax Credit Alliance ministries

When things felt bleak, members of the Arizona Christian Tax Credit Alliance stepped forward to serve those with the most need.

It has been just over a year since the pandemic struck, leaving thousands in our community lost and without hope. Families struggled to stay afloat after losing their livelihood, and others struggled with loss from the illness or separation from family and friends.

Charitable organizations like the Gospel Rescue Mission, Teen Challenge and the Miracle Center that serve the homeless or those with addiction saw an influx of need as those already in poverty fell deeper into despair.

Yet where the need was great, the response was even greater. The Gospel Rescue Mission held a five-week drive-through food outreach in order to provide food and hygiene items to families on the brink of homelessness. They saw an increase in the number of large families needing shelter as the crisis in our community threw those families into financial ruin. the mission was already more than just a shelter for adults and children, but now it has become a remote learning center as well.