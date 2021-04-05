2020 Arizona tax credit: Christian School Tax Credit Alliance

The 2020-2021 school year has been one for the history books.

Just over a year ago our world changed overnight and suddenly we were all forced to learn how to navigate Google Classroom, operate Zoom meetings and provide quiet spaces for our rambunctious children to work in peace off a computer screen for seven hours a day. It has not been easy, and so many children have struggled to adapt to school behind a computer screen, isolated from their friends.

This style of learning didn’t work for many students, and didn’t suit many families. As a result, private, faith-based schools like Desert Christian Schools, Pusch Ridge Christian Academy, Casas Christian School, Veritas Academy of Tucson and Faith Community Academy grew at astonishing rates. Each of these schools were able to stay open in-person while keeping students and families safe.

Private education can be expensive, and remains out of reach for most families. School tuition organizations, like The Institute for Better Education and the Arizona Christian School Tuition Organization, were able to help more families than ever before as individual and corporate donors stepped up to meet the needs of students in our community. This wonderful partnership between donors, STOs and private schools gives parents unbridled freedom as they select the right school for their children.