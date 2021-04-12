2020 Arizona tax credit: Emerge Center Against Domestic Abuse

When the pandemic started, Helena’s options for dealing with the abuse she was experiencing in her marriage became even more limited, and it became harder to imagine a way out.
Helena had lost her job during the pandemic, and having spent the little savings she had, she depended on her partner for economic support. She wanted to leave, but not having the economic freedom to support her children stopped her.
One day, after her husband punched a hole in the wall next to her head as he accused her of spending too much money on their children, Helena made the decision to leave. She feared for her safety and the safety of her children.
After her children finished their remote school day and her partner left the house to pick up the groceries, she loaded the three kids into the car with her. They didn’t have a lot of time, so Helena grabbed her purse and made sure the children had facemasks and their school backpacks.
While sitting at a restaurant trying to figure out where to go, Helena found Emerge’s Hotline number using her phone and called immediately.
After she explained the situation with her partner, Helena and her children were accepted into Emerge Center Against Domestic Abuse’s emergency shelter. Since that day, they have received support and space to heal from the abuse Helena and the children experienced.
Many people like Helena have been impacted by the hardships of the pandemic, making it harder to access help while at home all of the time with their abusive partner.
When they do, Emerge starts with meeting their basic needs, as sometimes they leave with only the clothes they are wearing, and then strives to provide the emotional support, safety planning and resources survivors need for the long haul.
It takes a community effort to ensure the safety of people like Helena, who are experiencing domestic abuse and facing challenging decisions. Emerge depends on donations from the community to maintain critical services such as emergency shelter. Your $400 Arizona Charitable Tax Credit donation, or $800 for couples filing jointly, makes a statement to those experiencing abuse that you are part of the movement to end domestic abuse in our community.
