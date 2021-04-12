2020 Arizona tax credit: Emerge Center Against Domestic Abuse

When the pandemic started, Helena’s options for dealing with the abuse she was experiencing in her marriage became even more limited, and it became harder to imagine a way out.

Helena had lost her job during the pandemic, and having spent the little savings she had, she depended on her partner for economic support. She wanted to leave, but not having the economic freedom to support her children stopped her.

One day, after her husband punched a hole in the wall next to her head as he accused her of spending too much money on their children, Helena made the decision to leave. She feared for her safety and the safety of her children.

After her children finished their remote school day and her partner left the house to pick up the groceries, she loaded the three kids into the car with her. They didn’t have a lot of time, so Helena grabbed her purse and made sure the children had facemasks and their school backpacks.

While sitting at a restaurant trying to figure out where to go, Helena found Emerge’s Hotline number using her phone and called immediately.