2020 Arizona tax credit: Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona

Virginia and her mother recently joined the Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona’s financial literacy programming. In the three-session series, they each learned important money skills that will empower them to take steps toward the future they want.

While her mother learned about home ownership and budgeting, Virginia played educational games like financial literacy-themed Bingo and learned how to manage money.

Though the pandemic has removed the option of in-person programming, the Girl Scouts continue to offer this experience virtually, with the addition of robust, creative activity boxes with all of the supplies a girl will need. At the end of the series, girls made a vision board filled with all of their beautiful dreams and hopes, and understood the path to take to reach their goals. Virginia, who decided to join the series because she wants to go to college, shared afterwards, “I really enjoyed learning about money. I want to start my own business.”

Tax credit donations ensure that girls like Virginia can participate in programming like our financial literacy series without concern for fees or buying supplies. These programs set girls up for future success, as well as providing caregivers with resources and support they need.