2020 Arizona tax credit: Institute for Better Education

Tuition scholarships offer choice to parents who want their children to receive a private, Christian education, and to families like the Cartwrights who, in the midst of the pandemic, needed to have their children taught in-person.

This past year, IBE received more applications for scholarships than ever before. These scholarships proved critical for many families, giving parents the ability to keep their jobs, and maintain a healthy family life.

It gave kids like Zach stability, allowing them to continue to participate in the sports they love, and to build the relationships that mean so much to them.

The need continues to grow as more families have been able to experience the benefits of educational choice for their children.

At most schools, more than 90% of the students in attendance receive scholarships toward their education.

On average, private education costs $8,000 per student per year. This is out of reach for most families, especially those that have more than one child.

Your donations make a difference in the lives of thousands of children in your community. You get to choose exactly where your state tax dollars go, and can even indicate the family you would like to support.

Help us put children first right here in Arizona with your dollar for dollar tax credit. Visit ibescholarships.org to learn more.