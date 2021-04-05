2020 Arizona tax credit: Literacy Connects

Literacy Connects is driven by our mission of connecting people of all ages to a world of opportunities through literacy and creative expression.

We’ve been working toward our goal of providing literacy for all for the past 10 years through our five programs that serve learners of all ages: Reach out and Read Southern Arizona; Stories that Soar!; Reading Seed; Adult Basic Literacy; and English Language Acquisition for Adults.

Our programs all use a strengths-based approach to meet learners where they are and help them reach their goals. It may be a parent who wants to learn English to help their children with homework, a child who sees their story performed by the Stories that Soar! professional ensemble, or a middle school student realizing their creative talents in a Youth Center program.

Or it may be Nicholas, a learner in our Adult Basic Literacy program: “Before I started working on my reading, I was unable to read out loud in public without embarrassment and stress. I have now been working with Literacy Connects for almost a full year. Since then, I have opened my own business and have no problem presenting during business meetings and reading from my notes out loud.”