2020 Arizona tax credit: Southern Arizona Legal Aid Inc.

By the time “Daphne” came to get help at SALA, she was severely depressed and overwhelmed. She could not maintain eye contact. She spoke slowly and in a very low voice. She only spoke in response to questions.

Daphne had endured decades of abuse by her husband and was afraid to call the police because of her immigration status.

When she finally could not stand it any longer, and she called the police, her husband was arrested.

Daphne’s husband was the main breadwinner for the family, and the loss of his economic support quickly left Daphne and her children homeless.

Southern Arizona Legal Aid Inc. is the only federally funded legal aid organization in Arizona providing immigration legal services to undocumented immigrants.

SALA uses the law to help immigrants who have been victims of a crime gain the legal tools they need to create a safe and heathy life for themselves and their children.

The average cost of a private attorney in Arizona is $250 per hour. This places legal aid outside the reach of thousands in our community.