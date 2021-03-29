2020 Arizona tax credit: Tucson Jewish Community Center

From early childhood education to summer camp, the Tucson Jewish Community Center, known as the J, has been a rock for Tucson families during the tumult of the last year.

When the center reopened our doors last summer, we knew that we were doing more than providing safe care to children and those with disabilities — we were stepping in to help kids grapple with the pandemic by teaching them the value of friendship, trust, confidence and perseverance: skills that were deeply needed in order to succeed as we continue to slowly transition back to normalcy.

Now, as another summer approaches, we are excited to welcome kids from all walks of life to experience the magic of camp at the J. Camp experiences help kids understand and appreciate their role in the community and become healthy, happy adults. We believe that this is an experience that every child deserves, and we need our community’s help to make it accessible to all who want to participate.

At the J, our philosophy is that everybody belongs, regardless of personal financial situation. Through community support, we provided more than $700,000 in financial assistance to individuals and families last year, who may otherwise not be able to access our care programming.