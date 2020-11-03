 Skip to main content
2020 Tucson Election Guide: Find out where to vote, plus information about Southern Arizona races
featured

2020 Tucson Election Guide: Find out where to vote, plus information about Southern Arizona races

Voters arrive outside the Donna R. Liggins Neighborhood Center located at 2160 N 6th Avenue, on Nov. 3, 2020.

 Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star

Perhaps you've already voted, but if not, do you know your polling place?

Polls in Pima County are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Go online to the Pima County Recorder's Office. for you polling place or call 520-724-4330.

Follow tucson.comTuesday night and Wednesday for live, up-to-the-minute election coverage.

If you have already voted, track your ballot online at recorder.pima.gov/RecorderHome.

Find your congressional and legislative districts: tucne.ws/districtlocator. Submit your address to get to the details.

Find your Pima County Supervisor district: tucne.ws/pimasupes, click on the maps tab.

A fun guide to voting eearly, by David Fitzsimmons

2020 Election: Star Editorial Board Endorsements

President of the United States

Joseph R. Biden, Democrat,
and Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris

Donald J. Trump, Republican,
and Vice Presidential candidate Mike Pence


The candidates that follow are listed alphabetically by last name under each office for which they are running.

All candidates in the following races were invited to participate in an interview with the Star Editorial Board and the public, via Zoom.

United States Senate

Mark Kelly, Democrat

Martha McSally, Republican

Articles

Martha McSally in attack mode in only debate with challenger Mark Kelly
McSally, Kelly: Similar backgrounds, wildly different views
Political Notebook: Mark Kelly apologizes for insensitive remark
Mark Kelly's finances take center stage in Arizona Senate race
McSally releases tax returns ahead of Senate debate
World View wants TV stations to stop running latest attack ad against Mark Kelly

Videos

2020 Candidate Chats: Arizona Senate - Mark Kelly
2020 Candidate Chat: Senate - Sen. Martha McSally

United States Congress

District 1

Tom O'Halleran, Democrat

Tiffany Shedd, Republican

Video

2020 Candidate Chats: Congressional District #1, Tom O'Halleran

District 2

Ann Kirkpatrick, Democrat

Brandon Martin, Republican

Articles

In Arizona's CD2, Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick takes 'nothing for granted' in challenge from Brandon Martin
Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick: Lessons learned from the heroes fighting this war
Tucson Rep. Kirkpatrick back at work, feeling 'much stronger' after rehab for alcoholism
Kirkpatrick to defend seat against veteran in Southern Arizona's CD2 race
Political Notebook: Kelly targeted by Project Veritas; voter registration deadline is Monday

Videos

2020 Candidate Chat: Arizona Congressional District 2 - Ann Kirkpatrick
2020 Candidate Chats: Congressional District 2, Brandon Martin

District 3

Raúl Grijalva, Democrat

Daniel Wood, Republican

Articles

Rep. Raúl Grijalva: Protecting USPS protects our democracy
Political Notebook: Ballot deadline approaches, Conover returns donation, Grijalva quarantines
Rep. Raúl M. Grijalva: Focus on what matters: Ending systemic racism and police brutality
Newcomer running shoestring campaign in effort to defeat Raúl Grijalva in CD 3

Video

2020 Candidate Chat: Arizona Congressional District #3 - Raúl Grijalva

Arizona Legislative District 2

Senate

(vote for 1)

Rosanna Gabaldón, Democrat

Mark Workman, Republican

Articles

Veteran Democratic lawmakers face GOP newcomers in LD2
Democratic legislative candidates on Tucson's south side focus on pandemic

House

(vote for 2)

Andrea Dalessandro, Democrat

Daniel Hernandez Jr., Democrat

Deborah McEwen, Republican

Articles

Veteran Democratic lawmakers face GOP newcomers in LD2
Arizona Center for Civic Leadership Names 31 Flinn-Brown Fellows for 2020
Ex-Giffords intern shares life-altering events in book
Democratic legislative candidates on Tucson's south side focus on pandemic

Video

2020 Candidate Chats: AZ Legislative District 2

Arizona Legislative District 9

Senate

Victoria Steele, Democrat running unopposed

Articles

Political Notebook: FBI investigates state senator's Zoom bombing; Chuy's scene of rally
Victoria Steele: Sen. Sinema must stand up for Arizonans on clean car standards and electric vehicles
Victoria Steele: Arizona lawmakers should give victims of child sexual abuse more time to file civil suits

House

Vote for 2

Randall "Randy" Friese, Democrat

Pamela Powers Hannley, Democrat

Brendan Lyons, Republican

Articles

Arizona legislators spar over budget, COVID-19 issues
Arizona House members can now vote remotely but it's controversial
Lawmaker wants health-care providers to disclose what services violate their beliefs
Two Democratic incumbents, GOP newcomer seek LD9 seats in Arizona House

Video

2020 Candidate Chats: AZ Legislative District 9

Arizona Legislative District 10

Senate

Kirsten Engel, Democrat

Justine Wadsack, Republican

Articles

Conservation group's PAC will help 8 Democrats running for Arizona Legislature
Pandemic, economy are top issues for candidates in Tucson's LD10

House

Vote for 2

Domingo DeGrazia, Democrat

Mabelle Gummere, Republican

Stephanie Stahl Hamilton, Democrat

Michael Hicks, Republican

Articles

Pandemic, economy are top issues for candidates in Tucson's LD10
Local incumbents win big in state Legislature races

Video

2020 Candidate Chats: AZ Legislative District 10

Arizona Legislative District 11

Senate

Vince Leach, Republican

JoAnna Mendoza, Democrat

House

Vote for 2

Mark Finchem, Republican

Felipe R. Perez, Democrat

Bret Roberts, Republican

Articles

Three GOP incumbents defend seats in Legislative District 11

Video

2020 Candidate Chats: AZ Legislative District 11

Pima County Sheriff

Chris Nanos, Democrat

Mark Napier, Republican

Articles

Insults, lawsuit threats part of race to be Pima County sheriff
Political Notebook: Napier seeks apology, end to 'dirty politics' in sheriff's race
Sheriff Napier: Arizona inquiry finds no new evidence of corruption inside department

Video

2020 Candidate Chat: Pima County Sheriff

Pima County Recorder

Gabriella Càzarez-Kelly, Democrat

Benny White, Republican

Article

Tim Steller's opinion: Extension of voter registration deadline divides Pima County recorder candidates

Video

2020 Candidate Chats: Pima County Recorder

Pima County Assessor

Suzanne Droubie, Democrat

JoAnn Sabbagh, Republican

Article

Droubie and Sabbagh vie for Pima County assessor post

Pima County Board of Supervisors

District 1

Rex Scott, Democrat

Steve Spain, Republican

Articles

With Ally Miller retiring, newcomers and known-names vie for District 1 supervisor seat
Miller makes endorsement for her replacement on Board of Supervisors

Video

2020 Candidate Chats: Pima County Supervisors District 1

District 2

Matt Heinz, Democrat

Anthony Sizer, Republican

Articles

District 2 Supervisors: Winner will be district's first new supervisor in 17 years
Heinz defeats incumbent Supervisor Valadez, ending his 17-year term on board

Videos

2020 Candidate Chats: Pima County Supervisors, District 2 - Matt Heinz
2020 Candidate Chats: Pima County Supervisors District 2, Anthony Sizer

District 3

Sharon Bronson, Democrat

Gabby Saucedo Mercer, Republican

Articles

District 3 Supervisors: Bronson faces challenge for seat she's held more than two decades
Heinz defeats incumbent Supervisor Valadez, ending his 17-year term on board
Board of Supervisors amends controversial business regulations, telecommuting policy

Video

2020 Candidate Chats: Pima County Supervisor, District 3 - Sharon Bronson

District 4

Steve Christy, Republican

Steve Diamond, Democrat

Articles

District 4 Supervisors: Incumbent touts experience; challenger seeks broader input
Christy leads Backer in Republican race for Board of Supervisors District 4
Pima County purchases $3.4M downtown warehouse for coronavirus PPE, vaccine storage
2 open Pima County supervisor seats attract attention as candidates file petitions to run

Video

2020 Candidate Chats: Pima County Supervisors, District 4

District 5

Fernando Gonzales, Republican

Adelita Grijalva, Democrat

Articles

District 5 Supervisors: Public health, economy are top issues for candidates
2 Democrats running to fill District 5 Board of Supervisors seat once held by Richard Elías
Adelita Grijalva leads Democratic race for Board of Supervisors District 5

Video

2020 Candidate Chats: Pima County Supervisors District 5, Adelita Grijalva

Arizona Corporation Commission

Vote for up to 3

Bill Mundell, Democrat

James O'Connor, Republican

Lea Márquez Peterson, Republican

Eric Sloan, Republican

Shea Stanfield, Democrat

Anna Tovar, Democrat

Article

New ACC will decide major moves on clean energy, electric choice

Video

2020 Candidate Chats: Arizona Corporation Commission

Pima County Treasurer

Brian Bickel, Democrat

Beth Ford, Republican

TUSD Governing Board

Vote for up to 3

Dr. Ravi Grivois-Shah

Nick Pierson

Adam Ragan

Natalie Luna Rose

Sadie Shaw

Cindy Winston

Video

2020 Candidate Chat: TUSD Governing Board

Articles

TUSD governing board candidates want to take on COVID-19, enrollment loss, budget transparency

Pima Community College Board

Ethan Orr

Catherine "Cat" Ripley

Video

2020 Candidate Chat: Pima Community College Board of Governors

Other races

The following candidates were not invited to interview with the Star Editorial Board.

Amphitheater Unified School District Governing Board

Vote for no more than 3

Scott K. Baker

Vicki L. Cox Golder

Nathan Davis

Deanna M. Day

Articles

Three incumbents, one newcomer vie for three seats on Amphitheater governing board

Sunnyside Unified School District Governing Board

Vote for no more than 3

Joaquin M. Nuñez

Updated Oct. 14. 2020: Nuñez has notified Pima County Superintendent Dustin Williams he is withdrawing his candidacy: “Due to family health matters, I have made the decision to relocate to Texas sometime next year,” Nuñez wrote in an email to Williams. “It seems unfair and irresponsible to the school board and to the district to continue my campaign now that I know I won’t be able to complete even a quarter of my term, or to truly affect any of the initiatives that I intended to introduce.”

Lisette Nuñez

Rebecca "Beki" Quintero

Matthew Taylor

Tanque Verde Unified School District Governing Board

Vote for no more than 3

Raj Murthy

Jeffrey M. Neff

Jeremy L. Schalk

Anne Velosa

Propositions for Arizona

Prop 207: The Smart and Safe Arizona Act

The descriptive title on the ballot reads: The law would allow limited marijuana possession, use, and cultivation by adults 21 or older; amend criminal penalties for marijuana possession; ban smoking marijuana in public; impose a 16% excise tax on marijuana sales to fund public programs; authorize state/local regulation of marijuana licensees; and allow expungement of marijuana offenses.

Prop 208: Invest in Education Act

The descriptive title on the ballot reads: The law would impose a 3.5% tax surcharge on tacable annual income over $250,000 for single persons or married persons filing separately, or $500,000 for married persons filing jointly or heads of households, to increase funding for public education.

Other Propositions

Prop 481

Pima County Community College District: Permanent Base Expenditure

Shall the base expenditure limit of the Pima County Community College District be permanently adjusted by $11,484,199?

Prop 482

Marana Unified School District: Shall trhe Governing Board of Marana Unified School District No. 6 of ima County, Arizona (the "District"), adopt a General Maintenance and Operation Budget that includes an amount that exceeds the revenue control limit specified by statute by 10% for fiscal year 2021/2022 and for six subsequent years as described below? The fiscal year 2021/2022 budget override authority represents an extension of the existing budget override authority which is scheduled to phase down by one-third for fiscal year 2022/2023, by another one-third for fiscal year 2023/2024, and terminate for fiscal year 2024/2025 if the voters do not approve the override.

The amount of the proposed continuation of the budget increase of the proposed budget over the alternate budget for fiscal year 2021/2022 is estimated to be $-0-. In fiscal years 2021/2022 through 2025/2026 the amount of the proposed increase will be 10% of the District’s revenue control limit in each of such years, as provided in Section 15-481(P) of the Arizona Revised Statutes. In fiscal years 2026/2027 and 2027/2028, the amount of the proposed increase will be 6.67% and 3.33%, respectively, of the District’s revenue control limit in each of such years, as provided in Section 15-481(P) of the Arizona Revised Statutes.

Prop 483

Tanque Verde Unified School District: Shall Tanque Verde Unified School District No. 13 of Pima County, Arizona (the “District”), be allowed to issue and sell general obligation bonds in the principal amount of not to exceed $6,100,000 to provide money for the following purposes:

  • Constructing school buildings;
  • Renovating school buildings;
  • Purchasing pupil transportation vehicles;
  • Acquiring by purchase or lease school lots;
  • Improving school grounds, including adjacent ways thereto;
  • Supplying school buildings with furniture, equipment and technology;
  • Liquidating indebtedness incurred for the purposes set forth herein;
  • Providing all utilities and other capital items necessary for the construction and renovation of school buildings and for improving school grounds;
  • Paying all architectural, design, engineering, project and construction management and other costs incurred in connection with the purposes set forth above; and
  • Paying all legal, financial and other costs in connection with issuance of the bonds?

The bonds will bear interest at rates not exceeding 8.5% per year. Interest may be evidenced by separate certificates and will be paid on January 1 and July 1 each year until the bonds mature. The bonds, and any bonds issued to refund the District’s bonds, may be sold at prices that include premiums not greater than permitted by law. The bonds may be refunded by the issuance of refunding bonds of a weighted average maturity of less than 75% of the weighted average maturity of the bonds being refunded. Bonds will be in the denominations of $5,000 each or in multiples of $5,000 and will mature on the first day of January and/or July in years determined by the District’s governing board. The bonds shall mature over a period of not (i) less than one (1) year (or a portion thereof) or (ii) more than twenty (20) years from the date of their issuance. The issuance of these bonds will result in a property tax increase sufficient to pay the annual debt service on bonds.

The capital improvements that are proposed to be funded through this bond issuance are to exceed the State standards and are in addition to monies provided by the State. Tanque Verde Unified School District is proposing to issue Class B general obligation bonds totaling $6,100,000 to fund capital improvements over and above those funded by the State. Under the Students FIRST capital funding system, Tanque Verde Unified School District is entitled to State monies for new construction and renovation of school buildings in accordance with State law.

Prop 485

Shall Green Valley Fire District of Pima County, Arizona, be authorized to issue and sell bonds of the District in the principal amount of not to exceed $13,000,000, bearing interest at a rate of not to exceed ten percent (10%) per annum and extending for a term not exceeding twenty (20) years and use the proceeds of such bonds, including any premium, to finance and/or refinance certain improvements in the District including, but not limited to, new communications equipment; additional fire apparatus; replacing worn out and aging equipment; construction of a fire station, acquisition of related real property, and renovation of existing facilities; and paying all costs in connection with the issuance and sale of Bonds?

Prop 486

City of South Tucson: Pursuant to the Arizona State Constitution, this proposal establishes an alternative expenditure limitation for the City of South Tucson for the next four years. Annually, the City Council will determine the amount of the alternative expenditure limitation for the fiscal year after at least one public hearing. This alternative expenditure limitation replaces the state- imposed expenditure limitation.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com

Online producer

