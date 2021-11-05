2020 UA grads return for in-person ceremony

After the coronavirus pandemic forced cancellation of the in-person May 2020 commencement ceremony at the University of Arizona, graduates were invited back for a ceremony held on the UA Mall next to Old Main as part of the 2021 Homecoming events. Nearly 1,000 graduates were expected to attend the celebration. This is the first time in more than 100 years that graduation was held near Old Main.
Alison Levine, a polar explorer and mountaineer who gave the keynote address at the 2020 virtual Commencement, delivered in-person remarks.
Mamta Popat has been a photojournalist with the Arizona Daily Star since 2003. She covers a wide range of topics including daily life, news and sports. She's the only vegetarian in the photo department.
Mamta Popat
