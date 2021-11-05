 Skip to main content
2020 UA grads return for in-person ceremony

2020 UA grads return for in-person ceremony

Arely Raygoza, left, and Jhenitza Raygoza help their sister, Crystal, 23, with her stole before the 2020 Commencement ceremony at the University of Arizona on Friday. Crystal received a bachelors degree in family studies and human development while Jhenitza received her masters in public health.

 Mamta Popat, Arizona Daily Star

After the coronavirus pandemic forced cancellation of the in-person May 2020 commencement ceremony at the University of Arizona, graduates were invited back for a ceremony held on the UA Mall next to Old Main as part of the 2021 Homecoming events. Nearly 1,000 graduates  were expected to attend the celebration. This is the first time in more than 100 years that graduation was held near Old Main.

Alison Levine, a polar explorer and mountaineer who gave the keynote address at the 2020 virtual Commencement, delivered in-person remarks.

The University of Arizona class of 2020 sit on the UA Mall during an in-person ceremony on Friday.

Alexandra Gilbert, 23, right, shares a laugh with Amie Town, 24, before the start of the 2020 in-person commencement ceremony at the University of Arizona on Friday. Gilbert said she was glad the university held a ceremony, because graduation is something everyone looks forward too while in college.

Mamta Popat has been a photojournalist with the Arizona Daily Star since 2003. She covers a wide range of topics including daily life, news and sports. She's the only vegetarian in the photo department.

