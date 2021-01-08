2021 airshow at Tucson's Davis-Monthan rescheduled to early November

The 2021 airshow at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base will be postponed from April to early November due to COVID-19 concerns, the base said Friday.

Normally held biennally in the spring, the Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona Open House & Airshow has been rescheduled for Nov. 6-7 at D-M.

The free public event will be headlined by the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, the Thunderbirds, as well as the A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team, featuring the ground-attack jet that forms a major mission at D-M.

Col. Joseph Turnham, commander of D-M’s host 355th Wing, said the event was rescheduled to keep the base’s airmen and local residents safe from COVID-19.

The D-M airshow is held every other year, and the 2021 event was previously scheduled for April 24-25.

Additional details regarding COVID-19 mitigation measures, other demonstration team participation and how to attend will be made available closer to the event date, D-M said.

D-M's last airshow was held in March 2019 and featured flying demos including The Thunderbirds, the A-10 demo team, F-22 stealth fighters and the U.S. Air Force Academy Parachute Team, along with ground displays of more than 30 fixed-wing and rotary aircraft including the F-35 Lightning II joint strike fighter.

