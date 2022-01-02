2021 takes spots in warmest and wettest years on record in Tucson

2021 brought warm days and a soggy monsoon to Tucson, taking spots in the top five warmest and top 15 wettest years on record.

According to the National Weather Service, 2021 was the fifth-warmest year on record, averaging 71.9 degrees. The top spot belongs to 2017, which averaged 73.2 degrees.

2021 was also the 14th-wettest year on record with a total of 15.19 inches of rainfall, NWS said. 1905 is the wettest year on record, totaling 24.17 inches of rain.

This year, Tucson saw an above-average monsoon, ranking as the third-wettest. 2021 totaled 12.79 inches of monsoon rainfall; the wettest monsoon totaled 13.84 inches of rain in 1964. The rainfall for 2020's monsoon was 1.62 inches.

2021’s July also broke records, becoming the wettest July on record and the wettest month in Tucson, NWS said. A total of 8.06 inches of rain was recorded, beating out August 1955 with 7.93 inches.

Thanks to the stormy weather seen in 2021, drought conditions improved in Pima County. At the start of 2021, most of Pima County was in an "exceptional drought." Now, Pima County is considered to be "abnormally dry."