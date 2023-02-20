Name: Ed Ackerley
Age: 64
Occupation: Owner of Ackerley Advertising and career track faculty at University of Arizona Eller College of Management
Party: Independent
Office sought: Mayor
Website: ackerleyformayor.com
Ackerley, a lifelong Tucson resident and owner of a local advertising agency, has again tossed his hat into the ring to become Tucson’s mayor in this year's city-wide election.
Ackerley ran for mayor in 2019 but lost to current Mayor Regina Romero after garnering about 40% of the vote in the general election.
Ackerley said he’s ready for the important leadership position after preparing “my entire life … from my time as a student, studying and teaching leadership, obtaining a doctorate in leadership, counseling hundreds of businesses in management and leadership, and providing proven and powerful leadership in the community for community organizations and nonprofits.”
The candidate said his top three issues to address as mayor would be public safety, homelessness and economic development. He’s running for the office “because Tucson can do better, and I can provide the leadership needed to jumpstart our local economy and provide a safe environment for all citizens.”
Some of Ackerley's suggestions include hiring 1,000 police officers by 2025 and “tackling the explosion of fentanyl use, lawlessness, and the assault on businesses by those that choose to steal rather than contribute to our community.” He also supports creating “homeless transition centers” to evaluate the unsheltered population and “provide quick strike teams to address, relocate and clear homeless camps.”
“Mayor and council need to provide opportunity for jobs, employment and meaningful wages; prioritize municipal services and structure for success into the future; and align the budget to accomplish these priorities,” he said.
