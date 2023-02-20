Tucson's 2023 elections

This year, Tucson’s voters will elect the mayor and City Council members representing Ward 1, Ward 2 and Ward 4. The primary election takes place Aug. 1, followed by the general election Nov. 7.

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero’s term ends in December, but she is seeking re-election. One other Democrat, Francis Saitta, and two independent candidates, Zach Yentzer and Ed Ackerley, are also running for mayor.

Check your voter registration status here: recorder.pima.gov/RegisteringToVote