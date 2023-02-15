Name: Regina Romero
Age: 48
Occupation: Mayor of Tucson
Party: Democrat
Office sought: Mayor
Website: votereginaromero.com
Current Tucson Mayor Regina Romero has launched her re-election campaign to serve four more years in the position she was first elected to in November 2019. Her current term expires in December.
Romero previously served as Ward 1's council member for 12 years before becoming the first woman and first Latina to serve as the city’s mayor.
“I am running for re-election to build on the tremendous progress we have made, and to continue the work to create a more economically vibrant, affordable, safer, and sustainable city where all Tucsonans can thrive, ” Romero said in a news release Wednesday.
Romero’s campaign announcement touts the mayor’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic that struck shortly after she was elected. She supported COVID-19 mitigation policies such as mask-wearing and vaccinations and went toe-to-toe with the state to fight for Tucson's authority to mitigate the pandemic locally.
The release also points to several accomplishments that have taken place under Romero’s leadership, including establishing the Community Safety, Health and Wellness Program and Equity Office, furthering the Tucson Million Trees Initiative, investing in affordable housing and leading the efforts to pass Proposition 411 to improve neighborhood roads.
“I am running for re-election because I love serving as your Mayor, we have accomplished so much and we have work left to do,” Romero said. “Tucson is not immune to the economic trends and challenges that cities and employers throughout the country are facing. My priority during my second term will be putting our strategic plans into action while addressing the emerging issues facing our city, including keeping our community safe, affordable, and economically prosperous.”
U.S. Senator Mark Kelly, Karin Uhlich, a former member of the Tucson City Council and Edna Meza Aguirre, a reproductive and human rights advocate, are serving as campaign co-chairs.
View the news release for Romero’s re-election here: bit.ly/3S92xI0
