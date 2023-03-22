Spring has sprung and that means wildflowers are set to bloom. Tucson is lucky this time of year because we get to see all kinds of flowers popping up thanks to the ample amount of rain we received in late 2022.

Theresa Crimmins, a professor at the University of Arizona School of Natural Resources and the Environment, said the chances for spotting these colorful blooms this spring is looking good considering the substantial rain amount we received in the fall and winter.

“Good rains are important not only for large quantities of flowers, but also for seeing a greater diversity of species in bloom,” she said in an email.

As we enter the spring season, wildflowers are starting to pop up in different places around Tucson. Wildflowers have already been spotted by Tucsonans in areas like Picacho Peak north of Tucson, and Altar Valley west of Tucson.

There are many different types of wildflowers we’ll see this season — Crimmins says she’s already seeing penstemons, bahia, desert marigolds, globemallows, brittlebush, and many types of cacti flowering in her own yard.

“Poppies, lupines, and owl clover are very common annuals in years with good conditions like this year and are likely to be common,” she says. “I'm also seeing sennas, creosote bush, and even some Texas rangers blooming around town.”

Tucsonans can expect to see wildflowers blooming over the next several weeks. Different types of wildflowers have different bloom times and life cycles, but there will be plenty to admire for the next couple months as spring goes on.

“Anywhere where plants are allowed to be their awesome selves,” Crimmins says, is where you’ll be able to find the flowers.

Some of the best places to see these beautiful creations that nature is giving us are in state and national parks, as well as botanical gardens.

The Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way, and the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road, have already shared posts on social media showing off their blooms, and you can see some color in Sweetwater Preserve, too. Saguaro National Park and Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument are also seeing some blooms sprouting in certain areas.

Catalina State Park hasn’t quite seen the arrival of wildflowers yet, besides a few patches along the Bridle Trail and the Nature Trail. Steven Haas, Catalina State Park manager, told the Arizona Daily Star to give it about a week or two for more wildflowers to make their debut.

To stay up to date on when more wildflowers will start popping up, check out these resources:

The Arizona State Parks website is updated with the status of wildflowers in places like Picacho Peak State Park, Catalina State Park and Lost Dutchman State Park.

Instagram accounts like Wildflower Watch AZ show what's currently blooming around the state.

Madi Kingsbury is a senior at the University of Arizona, studying journalism. She's an apprentice with #ThisIsTucson for the spring semester.