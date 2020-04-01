217 confirmed coronavirus cases in Pima County; more than 1,400 statewide

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona is inching toward 1,500, with 1,413 cases currently confirmed statewide, officials said Wednesday.

The statewide count is up from 1,289 on Tuesday, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services. There have been 29 known coronavirus deaths in Arizona.

In Pima County, 217 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed, with eight deaths.

The first 202 cases in Pima County involve one patient between the ages of zero and 17 years old, 63 patients between the ages of 18 and 40 years old, 87 patients between the ages of 41 and 65 years old, and 46 patients ages 66 years old and above. The ages of five patients are unknown, according to the Pima County Health Department website.

No new information has been released about Wednesday's newly reported cases in Pima County.

According to the state health department, 21,058 people have been tested for coronavirus statewide, with 3,101 tested in Pima County.

"With widespread community transmission of COVID-19, and increased testing, ADHS expects to see more cases of COVID-19 in Arizona," the state health department said in a news release on Sunday. "COVID-19 is highly contagious and can be fatal. It is imperative that everyone takes precautions to protect themselves and their friends and family from this disease."