$3.4M awarded to Tohono O'odham Nation for housing infrastructure

A $3.4 million federal grant was awarded to the Tohono O’odham Nation housing association to build infrastructure and roads to four villages for future housing developments.

The nation’s Ki:Ki Housing Association will use the Indian Community Development Block Grant American Rescue Plan funds to develop water infrastructure projects to deliver clean, potable water to the villages, which will lead to the construction of houses, said an official.

The project will build piping interconnections for water delivery to the villages. This is vital for subdivisions to be constructed in remote areas, the official said.

The federal money are also being used for the emergency construction of four manufactured homes.

About 34% of households lack adequate housing on the nation, and many families live with relatives in crowded conditions, said the official. More than 400 tribal members are on a waiting list for housing.

The Tohono O'odham Nation's capital, Sells, is 60 miles southwest of Tucson. The nation is the size of Connecticut and covers 2.8 million acres and is 4,460 square miles. It is the second largest reservation in Arizona after the Navajo Nation.