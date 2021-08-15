3 Arizona specialty license plates each generate more than $1M in revenue

Three Arizona specialty license plates each generated more than $1 million in annual revenue for the first time ever, according to the state transportation department.

In fiscal year 2021, which ended June 30, specialty plates for military veterans, first responders and the Arizona Cardinals football team, each topped more than $1 million in revenue. Specialty plates issued by the state’s Motor Vehicle Division generate money for charities in the state, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

“Specialty plates are a great way for Arizonans to show off their interests, experiences, sports fandom or school pride,” MVD director Eric Jorgensen said. “Even better, every person who requests a specialty plate is raising money for charities in Arizona.”

In total, fiscal year 2021 saw specialty plates generate $10.7 million in revenue, helping charities throughout Arizona. There are more than 60 specialty plates to choose from — more will be added this year.

A specialty plate typically costs a $25 application fee, then a $25 annual renewal fee. Of that, $17 goes to the particular charity that the plate generates funds for.