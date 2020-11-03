3 Democrats lead in early votes for Arizona Corporation Commission seats

Three Democrats lead in early results in the race for three seats on the five-member Arizona Corporation Commission, which regulates utilities in the state.
Democrat Anna Tovar led in early results followed by ticketmates Bill Mundell and Shea Stanfield, according to early ballots and a small number of polling-place votes posted by the Arizona Secretary of State.
The Democrats, who ran on a pro-solar platform, were trailed in order by the three Republican candidates, Tucsonan Lea Marquez Peterson, who currently sits on the commission as an appointee, and ticketmates Jim O'Connor and Eric Sloan.
The three newly elected commissioners will serve four-year terms and join Republicans Justin Olson and Democrat Sandra Kennedy on the commission, which besides electric, gas and water utilities regulates corporations and pipeline and railroad safety in the state.
The new Corporation Commission will dictate the pace and scope of Arizona's move away from fossil fuels to carbon-free energy, as it will be the first to implement a new set of rules intended to move Arizona away from fossil-fuel power generation to a cleaner energy future.
Last week, the current commission gave tentative approval to new rules requiring state-regulated utilities including Tucson Electric Power Co. and Arizona Public Service Co. to get 100% of their power from carbon-free sources including nuclear power by 2050 — with interim carbon-emissions reductions of 50% by 2032 and 75% by 2040 — and to generate at least 50% of their power from renewable sources by 2035.
The new rules, expected to be finalized in the coming weeks, also would set new, more ambitious standards for energy-efficiency measures and energy storage and create a new process for resource planning and acquisition.
The new standards — which count power from APS’s Palo Verde nuclear plant as a carbon-free “clean energy” source — replace the state’s current renewable-energy standard, which requires utilities to get 15% of their power from renewables like solar and wind by 2025.
Once finalized, the rules will bring Arizona more in line with other states that have beefed up their clean-energy mandates since Arizona adopted its initial rules in 2006.
The new commission will also inherent pending requests for new rates filed by TEP, APS and Southwest Gas and continue to wrestle with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on ratepayers, as well as potentially revisiting a move to a competitive retail electric market.
