3 from Tucson killed in wreck returning from Rocky Point

Three members from a Tucson family died Sunday afternoon in a crash while driving home from a trip to Rocky Point.

Roman Koch, 34, his girlfriend Donna Gill, and his daughter Yesenia Koch, 15, were killed in the wreck about 12 miles south of Sonoyta, a border town in Sonora, Mexico southwest of Tucson.

Roman Koch, Jr., 13, survived, thanks to a man who rushed to help after the wreck, said Rainee Luna, the boy's aunt and sister of Roman Koch, Sr.

The family was returning from a vacation in Rocky Point. Luna said the family had made time during the trip to spread the ashes of her and Roman Koch, Sr.'s father in the ocean.

The crash happened when Koch, Sr. swerved, but was unable to avoid hitting a tractor-trailer that had stopped on the highway that leads from the popular beach town to the border crossing at Lukeville, said Luna, who was traveling in a separate vehicle.

The family is raising money on GoFundMe.com to cover the cost of returning the bodies to Tucson and cover funeral expenses.