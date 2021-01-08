 Skip to main content
3 injured in house fire on Tucson's south side
Three people were injured in a house fire on Tucson's south side Thursday night, the Tucson Fire Department said. They were in stable conditions Friday.

Three people were injured in a house fire on the south side late Thursday, fire officials said.

The fire was reported about 9:15 p.m. in the 2200 of East Irene Vista, according to the Tucson Fire Department. The area is near South Campbell Avenue and East Ajo Way.

The house was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived, the department said.

Three people were taken from the scene to a hospital in critical condition. The department posted an update saying the three people were in stable conditions on Friday.

No firefighters were injured. No cause or damage estimate were released.

