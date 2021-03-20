 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 motorcyclists killed in Cochise County crash that also involved 2 SUVs
alert top story

3 motorcyclists killed in Cochise County crash that also involved 2 SUVs

  • Updated
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

SIERRA VISTA — Three people riding two motorcycles were killed in a crash that also involved two SUVs on a rural highway in Southern Arizona, the state Department of Public Safety said Saturday.

The crash occurred Friday night on State Route 90 east of the San Pedro River in the Sierra Vista area of Cochise County, the DPS said in a statement.

Preliminary information indicated that one motorcycle passing a vehicle in a no-passing zone collided head-on with a SUV and that a second motorcycle was also passing illegally when the operator lost control and was thrown along with a passenger, the DPS said.

A second SUV then rear-ended the SUV that had collided head-on with the first motorcycle, the DPS said.

The three motorcycle riders died and occupants of the SUVs were taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries not considered life-threatening, the DPS said.

No identities were released.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Volcano erupts on Icelandic peninsula

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News