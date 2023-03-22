American Eat Co. has been a south-side staple since it opened its doors in 2018.

The food court at 1439 S. Fourth Ave. has embedded itself in the community by offering comforting favorites: pizza, ice cream, Sonoran dogs, burgers, Micheladas and fried chicken. With extra-long tables and communal seating, families can bring victorious kids’ soccer teams and coworkers can meet up for drinks and know that there’s something for everyone.

Though the core elements of the food court have remained the same, the roster of vendors has changed a bit recently. With the departure of raspados spot Hielitos and its sister restaurant, Pops Hot Chicken, the owners at American Eat Co. were looking for vendors to fill Pops’ spots. Cult-classic food truck Cowpig and refresqueria Adis, who has a large following on Instagram, took advantage of the opportunity.

Fatboy Sandos is another local favorite food truck joining the American Eat Co. lineup, bringing their Japanese-inspired sandwiches and sides like furikake fries and onigiri to the food hall.

The Coop

Unlike their food truck, conceived and named after the righteous combination of burgers and bacon, Cowpig’s new concept at American Eat Co. is based around their fried chicken.

“Our chicken tenders are actually our second most popular item,” owner Javier Castro said, “after our Cowmelt burgers.” Though they’re filling the fried-chicken-sized gap left by Pops, they’re bringing their own style to the bird rather than the Nashville hot chicken that Pops was known for.

You’ll be able to find chicken tender baskets with fries, whole pieces of fried chicken, and loaded fries at their new location, opening on April 20 (for those who might be looking for munchies on the informal holiday). The spot will have the same hours as American Eat Co.

The stall’s name, The Coop, is in homage to their whole-chicken menu and the small space. But the overall endeavor is a testament to Javier’s family.

“I’ve been in the industry my whole life, [my kids] saw the hours I put in away from them,” Javier said. “They saw the struggle I went through, missing birthdays and holidays to be with them. When I got the truck, they said it’s going to be a family thing.

“My oldest son stepped up, and he wouldn’t be able to spend time with his one-year-old daughter if he was working a 9-5. They don’t want to work for anyone else; they want the freedom that comes with being a small-business owner. We still need to put in the hours and work, but we don’t need to miss holidays to cater to somebody else; they get to celebrate while we have to work. We get to do all this as a family now.”

Javier has been training his oldest son, Andrew, to take over the food truck operations. His second oldest, Thomas, will be launching The Coop. Javier will be bouncing between the locations, helping where needed.

“That’s one thing I want people to know: that truck’s still going to be rolling,” he said.

Adis

Adis started when owner Adilene Castro started selling tamarindo candy mixes on Instagram. She had been selling aguas frescas at the Tohono Swap Meet, but when it closed, “I was a stay-at-home mom, stay-at-home girlfriend. I needed something I could do at home to bring in money while taking care of the kids,” she said.

When she started doing pop-ups and catering events, the aguas frescas — especially her inventive mixes like watermelon and strawberry — became more popular than the candies people hired her to bring.

Her partner, Jose Gonzalez, is friends with the owner at Monster Sonoran Hot Dogs. They got a tip when Hielitos left: American Eat Co. needed a new raspaderia. It felt like a no-brainer to expand from candies and aguas frescas to add raspados and other snacks, like elote bites or buffalo chicken dip, to the menu.

“I’m most excited for the paletas,” she said. “When you think about Mexican treats, you think about Tajín or chamoy … I’m more on the sweet side.” She’ll also offer churros and fried Oreos for others with a sweet tooth.

“We don’t want it to be a huge menu so it’s overwhelming for customers, but we want to have options for everyone: spicy, tangy sour and sweet — we want it to be a little bit of everything,” she said.

Adis is set to open at American Eat Co. in April.

Fatboy Sandos

The easiest way to make a splash on Tucson’s food scene is by filling a niche of something you can’t find anywhere else. It’ll happen faster if the food is photogenic. Fatboy Sandos did both when it opened its food truck just last year, with Japanese-inspired sandwiches made with milk bread custom-baked in Tucson. The menu has since expanded to include Karaage (fried chicken) and onigiri, and the business has expanded to American Eat Co.

The menu is similar to what you can find at the food truck, with sandwiches like pork or eggplant katsu or fruit and cream leading the way. You can also find rice bowls and fries tossed in furikake.

The food truck will still be popping up around town — follow them on Instagram for their updated schedule — but the stall at American Eat Co. will be open anytime the food hall is.

Other options at American Eat Co.

Kitchen 86 | Fancy bodega sandwiches, like chopped cheese — I saw a customer go up to compliment the chef while I was visiting.

El Tacoson | Classic carne asada and al pastor tacos, burritos and more.

Walter’s Pizzeria | Jumbo slices of New York-style pizza.

Monster Sonoran Hot Dogs | Enormous Sonoran dogs in bright red buns and birria sliders.

El Bochas | Mariscos and micheladas.

Cafe con Leche | Espresso bar with drink specials.

American Eat Co.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, Tuesday-Wednesday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday-Friday; 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday.

For more information, check out their website.