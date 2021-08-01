3 Tucson-area educators are vying for Arizona Teacher of the Year award

Three Tucson-area educators have been named candidates for the 2022 Arizona Teacher of the Year award.

The teacher who is named Arizona Teacher of the Year will be in the running for the National Teacher of the Year honor. Local candidates under consideration are:

Jessica England, a music and English language arts teacher at Sahuarita Middle School in the Sahuarita School District

Ashton Gildea, an English teacher at Walden Grove High School in the Sahuarita School District

Kristina Laborin, an English language arts, social studies and gifted education teacher at Old Vail Middle School in the Vail School District

Seven other teachers from around the state also are being considered. The teachers will undergo a final interview process, after which five will be named Ambassadors for Excellence and finalists for the state teacher of the year award.

Winnings for the Arizona Teacher of the Year include $15,000 from the Arizona Educational Foundation and travel paid to attend several National Teacher of the Year events including a trip to the White House to meet the U.S. president and a weeklong trip to International Space Camp in Huntsville, Alabama.