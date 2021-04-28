3 Tucson schools rank in the top 50 high schools in the country

"It's exciting to have our students and staff recognized for their hard work by UHS being ranked amongst the best high schools in the nation,” said, University High Principal Joel Bacalia.

The Best High Schools list also ranks schools by state, with UHS taking the No. 2 spot for Arizona, Basis Oro Valley coming in third and Basis Tucson North ranking seventh in the state.

In addition to the top-ranking schools, other Tucson-area campuses that were recognized on the list as the top 50 in Arizona include:

Sonoran Science Academy Tucson: No. 14 in Arizona and No. 819 in the U.S.

Catalina Foothills High School: No. 19 in Arizona and No. 1,287 in the U.S.

Tanque Verde High School: No. 22 in Arizona and No. 1,678 in the U.S.

Empire High School: No. 23 in Arizona and No. 1,682 in the U.S.

Vail Academy and High School: No. 40 in Arizona and No. 2,563 in the U.S.

Academy of Tucson High School: No. 48 in Arizona and No. 2,975 in the U.S.

An evaluation of which states have the largest proportion of its high schools in the top 25% of the 2021 Best High Schools rankings placed Arizona 35th in the nation, with 17% of its schools earning that designation.

View the rankings, which also examine the best charter, magnet and STEM schools, at usnews.com/education/best-high-schools.