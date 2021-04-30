300 trees, improvements set for vacant lot in midtown Tucson

A $15,000 donation has been made to Tucson’s effort to plant a million trees across the city, Mayor Regina Romero said Friday.

Local bottler and distributor, Swire Coca-Cola, USA, made the donation to the Tucson Million Trees Project. The money will be used to plant 300 trees on a vacant city-owned 10,000-square-foot parcel in the Barrio Centro neighborhood, the city said in a news release.

The site was closed, base on its “low tree canopy and heat vulnerability,” the release said.

Green stormwater infrastructure will be included to provide a sustainable source of water for the trees.

Residents will be given a chance to help develop the project.

A tree-planting is expected to occur in October.

“My thanks to Swire Coca-Cola for stepping up with this generous donation that will help cool the Barrio Centro neighborhood and provide a new community greenspace,” Romero said in the release. “This is a great example of how the public and private sectors can work together to act on climate. Climate change is a crisis that affects each and every one of us, and it will take all of us working together to overcome and build resiliency.”