$311K in safe deposit box of Tucson Border Patrol agent accused of drug smuggling

Between September 2019 and April 2020, Passapera and his wife also deposited $125,000 in cash into various bank accounts, according to court filings. They also made several large cash purchases. Passapera's wife "regularly deposited bundles of $20 bills at the bank," which Gonçalves said came from a settlement because of an accident.

Passapera resigned from the Border Patrol on Aug. 11 after 10 years with the agency, Gonçalves wrote. Passapera's duties at the Border Patrol's Ajo Station included monitoring surveillance cameras and directing agents on the ground to locations where illegal border activity was occurring.

Passapera declared bankruptcy in 2015 and reported a gross monthly income of $8,000, according to court filings.

While federal agents had Passapera under surveillance in May and June, Passapera did not show up for work at least 12 times, but he filed reports saying he actually did work those days. On "many other days," he arrived home before the end of his shift, according to court filings.

A magistrate judge ordered Passapera detained pending his trial. Gonçalves argued that Passapera did not pose a flight risk and should be released from custody. As of Tuesday, no decision had been filed on the court docket and Passapera remained in custody.