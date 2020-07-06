34 candidates are vying for 26 open board seats in 9 Tucson-area school districts

Nearly three dozen people have filed to serve on the governing boards of Tucson’s nine major school districts, making decisions on hiring and educational programs, as well as determining how budgets will be spent.
Thirty-four people are running for 26 open seats, submitting signatures to the Pima County School Superintendent’s Office on Monday to qualify for the ballot this November in their respective school districts.
Tucson’s largest school district, with three seats up for grabs, is the only major district without an incumbent in the race.
Six candidates are in the running for those TUSD board seats being vacated by Rachael Sedgwick, Kristel Foster and Bruce Burke, who was appointed last November to complete Mark Stegeman’s term after he resigned in October.
Candidates’ signatures can be challenged through July 20.
Write-in candidates can file through Aug. 19.
Here are the candidates:
Amphitheater (3 open seats)
- Deanna M. Day*
- Nathan Davis
- Scott K. Baker*
- Vicki Cox Golder*
Catalina Foothills (2 open seats)
- Eileen Jackson*
- Robert Hadley*
Flowing Wells (3 open seats)
- Jim Love*
- Tom Jacobs*
- Wendy Effing*
Marana (3 open seats)
- Daniel Post*
- Hunter D. Holt
- Maribel Lopez*
Sahuarita (3 open seats)
- Denise D. Reis*
- Nicole A. Werner
- Shari Lowell*
Sunnyside (3 open seats)
- Joaquin Nunez
- Lisette Nuñez
- Matthew Taylor
- Rebecca Quintero*
Tanque Verde (3 open seats)
- Anne Marie H. Velosa*
- Jeffrey M. Neff*
- Jeremy Schalk*
- Raj Murthy
TUSD (3 open seats)
- Adam Ragan
- Cindy Winston
- Joe Nicolas Pierson
- Natalie Luna Rose
- Ravi Grivois-Shah
- Sadie Shaw
Vail (3 open seats)
- Allison Pratt*
- Andre P. Mixon
- Callie Tippett*
- Christopher King
- Kimberly Fargusson
* incumbent
