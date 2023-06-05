Movies in the park, book readings, El Día de San Juan Fiesta — you don't have to break the bank to enjoy local events in Tucson.

Here are 34 events that are free to attend this June.

Lady Haha Comedy Open Mic

Lady Haha Comedy, for women, the LGBTQ+ community and allies, is hosting two open mic nights at Hotel Congress this June.

When: 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. sign-up on Tuesdays, June 6 and June 20

Cost: Free to attend. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Gardening Hour

Learn about gardening and bring home clippings all while connecting with The Garden Kitchen team.

When: 7-8:30 a.m. Thursdays

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson

Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.

When: 5-7 p.m. Thursdays

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Art Corner with BICAS

Get free access to recycled bike art parts, tools and other materials and get creative! Once you're finished, you can donate your creation to BICAS or give a suggested donation to the nonprofit, if you're able to. Check in at the front counter before heading to the art area.

When: 4-6 p.m. Fridays

Cost: Free to attend, donation suggested

Visit the event page for more information.

Chillin at the Chul

Tohono Chul's summer series Chillin at the Chul is back for another year! Check out music, spirits and bites. On Saturdays, Tohono Chul has partnered with Children's Museum Oro Valley to provide family-friendly nature play.

When: 5-9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Sept. 2

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Trivia at the Short Rest Tavern

Fridays are for trivia at the Short Rest Tavern, a hidden bar tucked inside Tucson Mall's Tucson Games and Gadgets.

When: 7 p.m. Fridays

Where: Short Rest Tavern, 4500 N. Oracle Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks. Tables are first come, first served.

Visit the event page for more information.

Queer Baile

The Downtown Clifton is hosting a queer dance party with a DJ, drinks and a photo booth.

When: 7:30-10:30 p.m. Friday, June 9

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Cafecito: Generational Wealth

This casual bilingual conversation, hosted by the Sunnyside Foundation, will discuss resources and tools to "better understand how money works, how to manage it and build financial confidence." Coffee and pan dulce will be provided!

When: 9-11 a.m. Friday, June 9

Where: Tucson Industrial Development Authority, 376 S. Stone Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Bubbles & Books

Local author Adiba Nelson is celebrating the paperback launch of her book, "Ain't That a Mother: Postpartum, Palsy, and Everything in Between." Enjoy a reading by Nelson herself, book signings and a Q&A session. Plus, cocktails and mocktails from the cash bar!

When: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 10

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks. Space is limited, so it's recommended to arrive early.

Visit the event page for more information.

Art After Dark at Children's Museum Tucson

Each month, Children's Museum Tucson hosts Art After Dark with local arts groups and free admission!

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 10

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Second SundAZe at TMA

Visit the Tucson Museum of Art every second Sunday for pay-what-you-wish admission. Enjoy art-making, performances, story time and activities in the gallery.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 11

Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave.

Cost: Pay what you wish

Visit the event page for more information.

Monsoon Literacy Celebration

This kid-friendly event, recommended for children ages 4-10 years old, will include hands-on literacy activities, the animated short movie "Superworm," story times, and a sing-and-dance-along.

When: 2 p.m. Sunday, June 11

Cost: Free to attend, register online

Visit the event page for more information.

Ride with FUGA

Take a bike ride with organization FUGA, which advocates for mobility, accessibility and representation for Tucson's south-side and west-side communities.

When: 8-10 a.m. Sunday, June 11; 6-8 p.m. Friday, June 30

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Young Leaders United Social Hour

Young Leaders United, part of nonprofit United Way, is hosting their monthly social hour on June 14. Enjoy drinks and apps while networking with young professionals.

When: 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 14

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks. RSVP in advance.

Visit the event page for more information.

Free Third Thursdays at MOCA

Third Thursday at Tucson’s Museum of Contemporary Art is a party. The art museum is open late with free admission — and free beer from Barrio Brewing Co. KXCI will be DJing and Hungry Kepuha will be serving food.

When: 5-9 p.m. Thursday, June 15

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Tucson, 265 S. Church Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food

Visit the event page for more information.

"Making Black America: Through the Grapevine" preview

The folks behind the Tucson Juneteenth Festival are organizing a free preview of "Making Black America: Through the Grapevine" at The Loft Cinema. There will be commentary by local historians and food will be available before the preview begins.

When: 4-7 p.m. Thursday, June 15. Preview begins at 5 p.m.

Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food

Visit the event page for more information.

Movies at Reid Park

Every other Friday beginning June 2 and ending July 28, catch a family-friendly movie in Reid Park thanks to Cox Communications. There will be pre-show entertainment including performances, games and prizes. Food trucks will be onsite, too! The movie begins when the sun goes down.

When: 6 p.m. Fridays, June 16, June 30, July 14, July 28

Where: Demeester Outdoor Performance Center in Reid Park, 800 S. Concert Place

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food trucks. Bring chairs or blankets!

Visit the event page for more information.

Monthly Tarot Salon

Metaphysical shop The Ninth House hosts informal tarot salons each month, allowing community members to practice their tarot reading skills. Bring a tarot or oracle deck — and a notebook and pen!

When: 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, June 16

Where: The Ninth House, 2563 E. Fort Lowell Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Juneteenth Festival

Head to this daylong Juneteenth celebration with live entertainment, a car show, food, job vendors, a kids zone and more.

When: 1-9 p.m. Saturday, June 17

Where: Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Movies in Marana

Outdoor movie screenings in Marana stretch all the way into the fall season. On June 17, catch a screening of "Zootopia."

When: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, June 17. The movie begins at sundown.

Where: Gladden Farms Community Park, 12205 N. Tangerine Farms Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food trucks. Bring chairs or blankets!

Visit the event page for more information.

Movies on the Lawn in Oro Valley

Oro Valley has a whole roster of movies being shown on the lawn of their rec center this summer, including "Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile" on June 17.

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 17

Where: Oro Valley Community & Recreation Center, 10555 N. La Cañada Dr.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Family Saturdays with Watershed Management Group

Head to Watershed Management Group for Family Saturdays where you'll learn about reusing water around your home. Kids and teens can enjoy story time, song time and learning how to shape a worry stone.

When: 8-11 a.m. Saturday, June 17

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Traditional O'odham Agriculture at Mission Garden

Attend this event to learn about Tohono O'odham agricultural practices, including demonstrations and talks about traditional crops like corn, beans and squash.

When: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 17

Cost: Free to attend, donations accepted

Visit the event page for more information.

"In the Cases" opening reception

Etherton Gallery is hosting an opening reception for an exhibit dubbed "In the Cases," featuring the work of photographer Dan Budnik and mixed media artist Caleb Gutierrez. A DJ will spin music in the courtyard!

When: 7-10 p.m. Saturday, June 17

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

"Blue" photography exhibition

The upcoming exhibit "Blue" at Decode Gallery will feature photography centered around the color blue. An opening reception takes place June 17.

When: 7-10 p.m. Saturday, June 17

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

TKMA Song Circle Social Gathering

Tucson Kitchen Musicians Association, aka the folks who put on the annual Tucson Folk Festival, are putting together a bimonthly Song Circle Social. Bring your instrument, share some songs and mingle with fellow musicians.

When: 5:30-8 p.m. Sunday, June 18

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.