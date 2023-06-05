Movies in the park, book readings, El Día de San Juan Fiesta — you don't have to break the bank to enjoy local events in Tucson.
Here are 34 events that are free to attend this June.
Lady Haha Comedy Open Mic
Lady Haha Comedy, for women, the LGBTQ+ community and allies, is hosting two open mic nights at Hotel Congress this June.
When: 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. sign-up on Tuesdays, June 6 and June 20
Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.
Cost: Free to attend. This event is for ages 21 and up.
Gardening Hour
Learn about gardening and bring home clippings all while connecting with The Garden Kitchen team.
When: 7-8:30 a.m. Thursdays
Where: The Garden Kitchen, 2205 S. Fourth Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson
Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.
When: 5-7 p.m. Thursdays
Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
Art Corner with BICAS
Get free access to recycled bike art parts, tools and other materials and get creative! Once you're finished, you can donate your creation to BICAS or give a suggested donation to the nonprofit, if you're able to. Check in at the front counter before heading to the art area.
When: 4-6 p.m. Fridays
Where: BICAS, 2001 N. Seventh Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, donation suggested
Chillin at the Chul
Tohono Chul's summer series Chillin at the Chul is back for another year! Check out music, spirits and bites. On Saturdays, Tohono Chul has partnered with Children's Museum Oro Valley to provide family-friendly nature play.
When: 5-9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Sept. 2
Where: Tohono Chul, 7366 N. Paseo del Norte
Cost: Free to attend
Trivia at the Short Rest Tavern
Fridays are for trivia at the Short Rest Tavern, a hidden bar tucked inside Tucson Mall's Tucson Games and Gadgets.
When: 7 p.m. Fridays
Where: Short Rest Tavern, 4500 N. Oracle Road
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks. Tables are first come, first served.
Queer Baile
The Downtown Clifton is hosting a queer dance party with a DJ, drinks and a photo booth.
When: 7:30-10:30 p.m. Friday, June 9
Where: The Downtown Clifton, 485 S. Stone Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks
Cafecito: Generational Wealth
This casual bilingual conversation, hosted by the Sunnyside Foundation, will discuss resources and tools to "better understand how money works, how to manage it and build financial confidence." Coffee and pan dulce will be provided!
When: 9-11 a.m. Friday, June 9
Where: Tucson Industrial Development Authority, 376 S. Stone Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
Bubbles & Books
Local author Adiba Nelson is celebrating the paperback launch of her book, "Ain't That a Mother: Postpartum, Palsy, and Everything in Between." Enjoy a reading by Nelson herself, book signings and a Q&A session. Plus, cocktails and mocktails from the cash bar!
When: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 10
Where: Flora's Market Run, 2513 E. Sixth St.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks. Space is limited, so it's recommended to arrive early.
Art After Dark at Children's Museum Tucson
Each month, Children's Museum Tucson hosts Art After Dark with local arts groups and free admission!
When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 10
Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
Second SundAZe at TMA
Visit the Tucson Museum of Art every second Sunday for pay-what-you-wish admission. Enjoy art-making, performances, story time and activities in the gallery.
When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 11
Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave.
Cost: Pay what you wish
Monsoon Literacy Celebration
This kid-friendly event, recommended for children ages 4-10 years old, will include hands-on literacy activities, the animated short movie "Superworm," story times, and a sing-and-dance-along.
When: 2 p.m. Sunday, June 11
Where: Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.
Cost: Free to attend, register online
Ride with FUGA
Take a bike ride with organization FUGA, which advocates for mobility, accessibility and representation for Tucson's south-side and west-side communities.
When: 8-10 a.m. Sunday, June 11; 6-8 p.m. Friday, June 30
Where: Ward 1, 940 W. Alameda St., on June 11; El Pueblo Center, 101 W. Irvington Road, on June 30
Cost: Free to attend
Young Leaders United Social Hour
Young Leaders United, part of nonprofit United Way, is hosting their monthly social hour on June 14. Enjoy drinks and apps while networking with young professionals.
When: 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 14
Where: Playground Bar & Lounge, 278 E. Congress St.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks. RSVP in advance.
Free Third Thursdays at MOCA
Third Thursday at Tucson’s Museum of Contemporary Art is a party. The art museum is open late with free admission — and free beer from Barrio Brewing Co. KXCI will be DJing and Hungry Kepuha will be serving food.
When: 5-9 p.m. Thursday, June 15
Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Tucson, 265 S. Church Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food
"Making Black America: Through the Grapevine" preview
The folks behind the Tucson Juneteenth Festival are organizing a free preview of "Making Black America: Through the Grapevine" at The Loft Cinema. There will be commentary by local historians and food will be available before the preview begins.
When: 4-7 p.m. Thursday, June 15. Preview begins at 5 p.m.
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food
Movies at Reid Park
Every other Friday beginning June 2 and ending July 28, catch a family-friendly movie in Reid Park thanks to Cox Communications. There will be pre-show entertainment including performances, games and prizes. Food trucks will be onsite, too! The movie begins when the sun goes down.
When: 6 p.m. Fridays, June 16, June 30, July 14, July 28
Where: Demeester Outdoor Performance Center in Reid Park, 800 S. Concert Place
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food trucks. Bring chairs or blankets!
Monthly Tarot Salon
Metaphysical shop The Ninth House hosts informal tarot salons each month, allowing community members to practice their tarot reading skills. Bring a tarot or oracle deck — and a notebook and pen!
When: 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, June 16
Where: The Ninth House, 2563 E. Fort Lowell Road
Cost: Free to attend
Tucson Juneteenth Festival
Head to this daylong Juneteenth celebration with live entertainment, a car show, food, job vendors, a kids zone and more.
When: 1-9 p.m. Saturday, June 17
Where: Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and shopping
Movies in Marana
Outdoor movie screenings in Marana stretch all the way into the fall season. On June 17, catch a screening of "Zootopia."
When: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, June 17. The movie begins at sundown.
Where: Gladden Farms Community Park, 12205 N. Tangerine Farms Road
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food trucks. Bring chairs or blankets!
Movies on the Lawn in Oro Valley
Oro Valley has a whole roster of movies being shown on the lawn of their rec center this summer, including "Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile" on June 17.
When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 17
Where: Oro Valley Community & Recreation Center, 10555 N. La Cañada Dr.
Cost: Free to attend
Family Saturdays with Watershed Management Group
Head to Watershed Management Group for Family Saturdays where you'll learn about reusing water around your home. Kids and teens can enjoy story time, song time and learning how to shape a worry stone.
When: 8-11 a.m. Saturday, June 17
Where: Watershed Management Group, 1137 N. Dodge Blvd.
Cost: Free to attend
Traditional O'odham Agriculture at Mission Garden
Attend this event to learn about Tohono O'odham agricultural practices, including demonstrations and talks about traditional crops like corn, beans and squash.
When: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 17
Where: Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane
Cost: Free to attend, donations accepted
"In the Cases" opening reception
Etherton Gallery is hosting an opening reception for an exhibit dubbed "In the Cases," featuring the work of photographer Dan Budnik and mixed media artist Caleb Gutierrez. A DJ will spin music in the courtyard!
When: 7-10 p.m. Saturday, June 17
Where: Etherton Gallery, 340 S. Convent Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
"Blue" photography exhibition
The upcoming exhibit "Blue" at Decode Gallery will feature photography centered around the color blue. An opening reception takes place June 17.
When: 7-10 p.m. Saturday, June 17
Where: Decode Gallery, 320 S. Convent Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
TKMA Song Circle Social Gathering
Tucson Kitchen Musicians Association, aka the folks who put on the annual Tucson Folk Festival, are putting together a bimonthly Song Circle Social. Bring your instrument, share some songs and mingle with fellow musicians.
When: 5:30-8 p.m. Sunday, June 18
Where: Borderlands Brewing Company, 119 E. Toole Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
Solutions Focused Community Book Club
Journalist Caitlin Schmidt is teaming up with Tucson Tome Gnome and the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona for a solutions-focused community book club centered around "I Never Thought of It That Way" by Monica Guzman. "This book club aims to bring together interested community members from all walks of life to bond over a shared desire to make our community better for all," organizers say.
When: 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, June 22
Where: Community Foundation Campus, 5049 E. Broadway
Cost: Free to attend. RSVP online.
Loft Kids Fest
Loft Kids Fest
Loft Kids Fest is back for another summer of family-friendly movies. The festival kicks off with an outdoor screening of "Looney Tunes" on June 23. Then, every Saturday and Sunday morning from June 24 through July 16, free movie screenings will take place indoors at The Loft with pre-show entertainment from local toy shop Mildred & Dildred.
When: 6 p.m. Friday, June 23 for the outdoor screening of "Looney Tunes." On other days, doors open at 9:15 a.m. for pre-show activities and movies begin at 10 a.m. weekends June 24-July 16.
Where: Kickoff event is at Himmel Park, 1000 N. Tucson Blvd. Other screenings are at The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway
Cost: Free to attend
Fire Show at Sky Bar
Fire Show at Sky Bar
The Cirque Roots Fire Troupe puts on a 20-minute fire show every fourth Friday, right outside of Sky Bar.
When: 8:15-8:45 p.m. Friday, June 23
Where: Sky Bar, 536 N. Fourth Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
El Día de San Juan Fiesta
El Día de San Juan Fiesta
El Día de San Juan Fiesta is held each year on June 24 to celebrate the coming summer rains. The celebration, organized by the Menlo Park Neighborhood Association, includes blessings, food and entertainment.
When: 6-10 p.m. Saturday, June 24
Where: Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane
Cost: Free to attend
Summer Saturday Night at the Presidio
Summer Saturday Night at the Presidio
The Presidio Museum is staying open late! Enjoy cocktails, tapas and charcuterie in the new on-site Dandelion Cafe, plus listen to live guitar music on the patio. The museum will also host two lantern tours throughout the night.
When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, June 24
Where: Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave.
Cost: Free admission to the museum with a purchase at The Dandelion Cafe.
A Night Under the Stars
A Night Under the Stars
Local nonprofit Reach For The Stars is hosting a night of stargazing. Learn about the stars and planets, all while gazing through telescopes and binoculars.
When: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, June 24
Where: Gabe Zimmerman Trailhead, 16248 E. Marsh Station Road
Cost: Free to attend, donations accepted
Archaeology Day at Mission Garden
Archaeology Day at Mission Garden
Learn hands-on archaeology skills at Mission Garden's monthly Archaeology Day.
When: 8-9 a.m. Saturday, June 24
Where: Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane
Cost: Free to attend, donations accepted
Listening Party at Revel
Listening Party at Revel
Revel Wine Bar is hosting a listening party featuring Sade Adu's greatest hits.
When: 8-11 p.m. Friday, June 30
Where: Revel Wine Bar, 416 E. Ninth St.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for wine
Visit the event page for more information.