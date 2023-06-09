Within the span of a weekend, you can see zoo animals after hours, go rollerskating at an outdoor dance party and celebrate the grand opening of a cat cafe.

What else? Airplanes after sunset, tours of a chocolate factory, a sing-along screening of "The Greatest Showman" and a four-day vintage market. Of course, things can change quickly these days, so check for the latest info before heading out! ✨

Gather A Vintage Market

Find all kinds of vintage and antique home and garden items at this four-day market.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, June 8-10; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 11

Where: Gather A Vintage Market, 300 S. Park Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Summer Poolooza

Tucson Parks and Rec is hosting its first free pool party of the summer. The parties will include food, music, inflatables and games through the Ready, Set, Rec! mobile recreation program.

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 8

Cost: Free to attend

Chocolate Factory Tour

If you love "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" as much as our food writer Ellice Lueders does, this might be your dream come true. Take a tour of Monsoon Chocolate's factory to see how the chocolate is made.

When: Various times and dates through June

Cost: $20

Lil Peep Tribute

The folks behind Cryfest Emo Night are putting together an event to commemorate the late Lil Peep. You'll find art vendors with work inspired by the rapper and a Lil Peep-themed photo booth, along with a DJ spinning his music throughout the night. A donation will be made to nonprofit Sonoran Prevention Works at the end of the night.

When: 9 p.m. Thursday, June 8

Where: Thunder Canyon Brewery, 220 E. Broadway

Cost: $10. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Lavender Wreath Workshop Lavender is officially blooming at the Life Under the Oaks Lavender Farm in Oracle! Create a long-lasting lavender wreath during this workshop. When: 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Thursday-Sunday, June 8-11 Where: Life Under the Oaks Farm, 1221 N. Rancho Robles Road, Oracle Cost: $45 Visit the event page for more information.

Gardening Hour

Learn about gardening and bring home clippings all while connecting with The Garden Kitchen team.

When: 7-8:30 a.m. Thursdays

Cost: Free to attend

Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson

Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.

When: 5-7 p.m. Thursdays

Cost: Free to attend

Queer Baile

The Downtown Clifton is hosting a queer dance party with a DJ, drinks and a photo booth.

When: 7:30-10:30 p.m. Friday, June 9

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks

"Mean Girls" trivia + painting

It's time to test your knowledge in all things "Mean Girls." While you're answering trivia questions about the iconic movie, you'll get to paint your very own ceramic to take home.

When: 6 p.m. Friday, June 9

Where: Color Me Mine, 5870 E. Broadway

Cost: $10, pottery purchase is an additional charge

Cafecito: Generational Wealth

This casual bilingual conversation, hosted by the Sunnyside Foundation, will discuss resources and tools to "better understand how money works, how to manage it and build financial confidence." Coffee and pan dulce will be provided!

When: 9-11 a.m. Friday, June 9

Where: Tucson Industrial Development Authority, 376 S. Stone Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Art Corner with BICAS

Get free access to recycled bike art parts, tools and other materials and get creative! Once you're finished, you can donate your creation to BICAS or give a suggested donation to the nonprofit, if you're able to. Check in at the front counter before heading to the art area.

When: 4-6 p.m. Fridays

Cost: Free to attend, donation suggested

Chillin at the Chul

Tohono Chul's summer series Chillin at the Chul is back for another year! Check out music, spirits and bites. On Saturdays, Tohono Chul has partnered with Children's Museum Oro Valley to provide family-friendly nature play.

When: 5-9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Sept. 2

Cost: Free to attend

'90s Music Trivia at the Short Rest Tavern

Fridays are for trivia at the Short Rest Tavern, a hidden bar tucked inside Tucson Mall's Tucson Games and Gadgets. This Friday's trivia is all about '90s music.

When: 7 p.m. Fridays

Where: Short Rest Tavern, 4500 N. Oracle Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks. Tables are first come, first served.

Cool Summer Nights

Enjoy the sights of the Desert Museum at night — in cooler temperatures! Bring a flashlight to walk around and possibly spot a nocturnal animal, touch a stingray and check out themed activities.

When: 6-9 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 26

Cost: $29.95 for adults, $19.95 for kids ages 3-12, $24.95 for Arizona residents

Summer Safari Nights

Enjoy the cooler nighttime temperatures at Reid Park Zoo's after-hours Summer Safari Nights. Each event will have different themed activities including keeper chats, animal encounters and live music.

When: 6-8 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 12

Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court

Cost: $10.50 for adults, $6.50 for kids ages 2-14

Night Wings at the Pima Air & Space Museum

Catch the sun setting over historical planes during the Pima Air & Space Museum's summer Night Wings event. There will be kids' activities, community booths and scavenger hunts.

When: 5-8 p.m. Saturdays, June 10, June 24, July 8, July 29

Where: Pima Air & Space Museum, 6000 E. Valencia Road

Cost: $10 for ages 13 and up, free for ages 12 and under

Summer Saturday Night at the Presidio

The Presidio Museum is staying open late! Enjoy cocktails, tapas and charcuterie from the new on-site Dandelion Cafe, plus listen to a lecture dubbed "The Surprising History of Agriculture in the Tucson Basin."

When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, June 10

Where: Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave.

Cost: $5. Pre-register online to pay with card, or it's cash only at the door.

Spinnin’ Wheels Outdoor Roller Disco

DJ Herm will be rocking beats at this outdoor roller disco and dance party.

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, June 10

Cost: $10. Kids under age 5 get in for free. Bring your own skates!

A Dad's Day Event

Head to local shop Creative Kind to shop for Father's Day! Local makers will host pop-ups at the store.

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 10

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Bubbles & Books

Local author Adiba Nelson is celebrating the paperback launch of her book, "Ain't That a Mother: Postpartum, Palsy, and Everything in Between." Enjoy a reading by Nelson herself, book signings and a Q&A session. Plus, cocktails and mocktails from the cash bar!

When: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 10

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks. Space is limited, so it's recommended to arrive early.

El Jefe Cat Cafe Grand Opening

The cafe at El Jefe Cat Lounge is open! Pick up a coffee, then go next door to lounge with the kitties. El Jefe is hosting a grand opening celebration for the cafe, set to feature free drip coffee and iced tea all day, cat-themed face painting, a crazy cat lady costume contest and an event with paintings made by the cats themselves.

When: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 10. Noon for the crazy cat lady costume contest. 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. for the cat painting.

Where: El Jefe Cat Lounge, 3025 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend. The painting made by cats is $18 per person, reservations required.

"The Greatest Showman" Sing-Along

Belt out the tunes of "The Greatest Showman" during this sing-along version of the movie with onscreen lyrics. Dress in a circus-inspired outfit for a chance to win a prize!

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, June 10

Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway

Cost: $15 for adults, $12 for kids ages 12 and under

Art After Dark at Children's Museum Tucson

Each month, Children's Museum Tucson hosts Art After Dark with local arts groups and free admission! This month, the museum is welcoming local youth performing group Kids Unlimited.

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 10

Cost: Free to attend

Juneteenth Kickoff Celebration

Get ready for Juneteenth with a concert featuring Evelyn "Champagne" King, whose 1980s hits include "Love Come Down" and "Shame" in the late ’70s. An after party is also planned.

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, June 10

Cost: $45

Goat yoga

Enjoy an hour of yoga and goats with this class at Udall Park!

When: 8-9 a.m. Saturday, June 10

Cost: $25

8-year Anniversary at HighWire

HighWire is celebrating its eighth birthday with limited-edition pearl shots, merch giveaways and a DJ.

When: 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, June 10

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks

Bachata Social Dance Night

Put on your dancing shoes for a night of music and mingling! Enjoy a bachata class followed by social dancing.

When: 9 p.m. to midnight Saturday, June 10

Where: Tucson Creative Dance Center, 3131 N. Cherry Ave.

Cost: $10, cash or Venmo

Walking tours with the Presidio Museum

Explore Tucson's downtown area with walking tours hosted by the Presidio Museum. This weekend's tour is of the Turquoise Trail, where you'll learn Tucson history and see historic buildings.

When: 8-10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 10

Where: Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave.

Cost: $25. Pre-registration is required.

St. Philip's Plaza Market

Visit St. Philip's Plaza to shop from local makers and enjoy live music. While you're there, grab a bite to eat at one of the plaza's several eateries.

When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays and Sundays

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Magic & Mystery Dinner Theater

At this event, you'll get to enjoy dinner from Dante's Fire, all while watching a magical theatrical performance.

When: 6:30 p.m. Saturdays through August

Cost: $49 without dinner, $79 with dinner

Second SundAZe at TMA

Visit the Tucson Museum of Art every second Sunday for pay-what-you-wish admission. Enjoy a day of art, plus family yoga.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 11

Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave.

Cost: Pay what you wish

Fruit Cocktail Lounge

Head downtown for an LGBTQ+ cocktail party and social at The Century Room at Hotel Congress! Enjoy cocktails, small plates and entertainment.

When: 4-7 p.m. Sunday, June 11

Cost: $6. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Monsoon Literacy Celebration

This kid-friendly event, recommended for children ages 4-10 years old, will include hands-on literacy activities, the animated short movie "Superworm," story times, and a sing-and-dance-along.

When: 2 p.m. Sunday, June 11

Cost: Free to attend, register online

Ride with FUGA

Take a bike ride with organization FUGA, which advocates for mobility, accessibility and representation for Tucson's south-side and west-side communities.

When: 8-10 a.m. Sunday, June 11

Cost: Free to attend

Yoga + Pint

1912 Brewing Co. is collaborating with Veterans Yoga Project for a yoga and pint class, which includes an hour-long yoga session and either a pint of 1912 beer or a non-alcoholic beverage. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Veterans Yoga Project.

When: 10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Sunday, June 11

Cost: $15

