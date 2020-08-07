3rd free COVID-19 testing site in Tucson opens today at Udall Center

The city of Tucson has teamed up the Pima County Health Department and Paradigm Laboratories to open its long-awaited free testing site at the Udall Park and Recreation Center.

The third free testing site in the county, located at 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road, opens Friday, Aug. 7, and will be regularly open Tuesday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tests will be administered by appointment only by registering online at pima.gov/covid19testing or by calling 800-369-3584. Officials said they can conduct up to 1,000 tests a day, with results available within 72 hours.

Saliva tests are also available at the Ellie Towne Flowing Wells Community Center, 1660 W. Ruthrauff Road, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. Nasal swab tests are available at the Kino Event Center, 2805 E. Ajo Way, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. Registration is required at pima.gov/covid19testing.

Results at both sites have been returned on average within 72 hours, officials said. Results from all three sites are sent to the county’s expanded contact tracing team, which currently sits at 40 people, with 90 more expected to start making calls by Aug. 31.