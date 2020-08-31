$4.6 million endowment helps Flowing Wells students get a college education debt free

“This scholarship, the amount of money is unprecedented, and it does show that kindness does make the world go around,” Irby said.

The student body of Flowing Wells High School is 70% Hispanic. Seventy-five percent of the school’s students live in poverty, said Principal James Brunenkant. The endowment is designed to serve those who have financial need and demonstrate academic merit.

UA President Robert Robbins said he often meets students who are working two or three jobs to get by while taking a full load of classes.

“Given all the turmoil that we have in our country around social justice issues, around COVID-19 and the financial crisis that’s going on around us, the ability to know that you’re going to be able to go to one of the world’s great universities and not have to worry about finding the resources to pay tuition and room and board … that’s just a tremendous, tremendous gift,” he said.

Aley earned a degree in pharmaceutical sciences and worked in the field for several years before becoming a flight attendant for American Airlines. She worked from New York City, led a team and flew international routes before returning to Tucson to care for her mother.