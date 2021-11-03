4 javelina attacks reported in Oro Valley

Residents of Oro Valley and their pets reported being attacked by javelinas in four separate instances in the last month, according to the Arizona Game and Fish Department.

In one incident, a dog was killed.

Between the beginning of October to this week, residents in Rancho Vistoso, El Conqistador Golf Club and Oro Valley Country Club reported javelinas charging or attacking them or their pets, according to Mark Hart, a spokesman for Arizona Game and Fish.

“What's unusual about this is the grouping of four (attacks) over four corresponding weeks in the same community,” Hart said. “We’ve had spikes of javelina activity in the fall elsewhere . . . we have not had this many attacks and injuries in such a close period of time.”

Aggressive when

sensing a threat

Javelinas, the hoglike peccaries known for their so-ugly-they’re-cute looks and horrendous stink, are native to the Sonoran Desert and are likelier to be seen near dawn and dusk, especially during the cooler times of the year, Hart noted. They also have terrible eyesight and a keen sense of smell.

While not normally aggressive toward humans or other larger animals, that can change when they sense a threat.