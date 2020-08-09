4 Tucson educators up for Arizona teacher of the year honor

Tucson educators up for teacher of the year honor

Four Tucson teachers are among the Arizona Educational Foundation’s 10 candidates for the 2021 Arizona Teacher of the Year Award.

Flowing Wells High School world history teacher Jeffrey Mann, Sahuarita Unified’s Wrightson Ridge School career and technical education teacher Sara Mora, Vail Unified’s Rincon Vista Middle School social studies teacher Elizabeth Shaw and Empire High School chemistry teacher Hillary Stacey are all finalists for the eacher of the year award.

The winner will receive $15,000 and receive all-paid trips to several national teacher of the year events, including a trip to the White House to meet the president.

“We’re proud to share the news of these 10 educators who consistently go above and beyond. Now they’re being asked to do more than ever. They are also essential workers,” said Jeff Meshey, president and CEO at Desert Financial credit union, the title sponsor for the award.

The award ceremony will be virtual this year on Oct. 23 at 6 p.m. The Foundation will post a link at azedfoundation.org.

