40 dogs, parrot removed from unsanitary Tucson home, PACC officials say

Pima Animal Care Center has taken in around 40 dogs and a parrot after conducting a welfare check at a home near South Fourth Avenue and East 36th Street, officials said Wednesday.

The dogs vary in age and size. Many of the adult dogs appear to be in fair condition and were covered in feces. Most of the puppies were showing signs of an upper respiratory infection, and one puppy had wounds. All of the dogs seem under socialized and do not appear to be leash trained.

The conditions in the home were unsanitary, officials said. There was an extreme build-up of waste, and there were five dead dogs on the premises. Animal protection officers were checking the property Wednesday to make sure there were no other animals.

“We knew this wasn’t going to be an easy case to investigate once an officer on scene said ‘It’s worse than we anticipated,’” said Monica Dangler, interim director of animal services. “We want people to know that it doesn’t have to get this bad. We are here to help. Let us help before it gets to this point. If you or someone you know needs help, please give us a call at 724-7222.”