40 to 50 mph wind gusts expected in Tucson on Friday

Wind gusts up to 40 to 50 mph are expected in Tucson on Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather service issued a wind advisory for southeastern Arizona with speeds from 20 to 30 mph from 3 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“Most of the Tucson metro area will probably see some strong gusts between 40 to 45 miles per hour,” Jeff Davis, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service said.

The National Weather Service warns those in southeast Arizona that loose objects can be blown around and there may be damage to power lines and trees.

The strong winds are expected to die off on Saturday, Davis said. He predicts that it may be a little gusty in the afternoon, but nothing like Friday.

As for the rest of the weekend, Davis predicts temperatures will be slightly above normal.