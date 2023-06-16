Summer in Tucson means a few things: hotter weather, the arrival of monsoon and an overall slowdown in business, traffic and events.
That slowdown isn't necessarily a slump, though. There are still dozens of events happening around town! Check out Juneteenth celebrations, a margarita competition, three free outdoor movies, wreath workshops amid blooming lavender, and lots more happening in the area.
Of course, things can change quickly these days. Check for the latest information before heading out!
Lavender Wreath Workshop
Lavender is officially blooming at the Life Under the Oaks Lavender Farm in Oracle! Create a long-lasting lavender wreath during this workshop.
When: 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Thursday-Sunday, June 14-18
Where: Life Under the Oaks Farm, 1221 N. Rancho Robles Road, Oracle
Cost: $45
Chocolate Factory Tour
If you love "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" as much as our food writer Ellice Lueders does, this might be your dream come true. Take a tour of Monsoon Chocolate's factory to learn how the chocolate is made.
When: Various times and dates through June
Where: Monsoon Chocolate, 234 E. 22nd St.
Cost: $20
Movies at Reid Park
Every other Friday beginning June 2 and ending July 28, catch a family-friendly movie in Reid Park thanks to Cox Communications. There will be pre-show entertainment including music, games and prizes. Food trucks will be onsite, too! The movie begins when the sun goes down.
When: 6 p.m. Fridays, June 16, June 30, July 14, July 28
Where: Demeester Outdoor Performance Center in Reid Park, 800 S. Concert Place
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food trucks. Bring chairs or blankets!
Midsummer Fairy Lights
Wander the paths of fantasy park Valley of the Moon under twinkling lights. You may see fairies or other mystical creatures along the way!
When: 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, June 16-17. Tickets are sold in 20-minute increments.
Where: Valley of the Moon, 2544 E. Allen Road
Cost: $7, free for kids ages 7 and under
Monthly Tarot Salon
Metaphysical shop The Ninth House hosts informal tarot salons each month, allowing community members to practice their tarot reading skills. Bring a tarot or oracle deck — and a notebook and pen!
When: 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, June 16
Where: The Ninth House, 2563 E. Fort Lowell Road
Cost: Free to attend
IBT's Pride Party
Fourth Avenue bar IBT's is hosting a pride party with a drag show featuring special guests from "RuPaul's Drag Race," India Ferrah and Tempest DuJour.
When: 9-11 p.m. Friday, June 16
Where: IBT's, 616 N. Fourth Ave.
Cost: $15. This event is for ages 21 and up.
Art Corner with BICAS
Get free access to recycled bike art parts, tools and other materials and get creative! Once you're finished, you can donate your creation to BICAS or give a suggested donation to the nonprofit, if you're able to. Check in at the front counter before heading to the art area.
When: 4-6 p.m. Fridays
Where: BICAS, 2001 N. Seventh Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, donation suggested
Chillin at the Chul
Tohono Chul's summer series Chillin at the Chul is back for another year! Check out music, spirits and bites. On Saturdays, Tohono Chul has partnered with Children's Museum Oro Valley to provide family-friendly nature play.
When: 5-9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Sept. 2
Where: Tohono Chul, 7366 N. Paseo del Norte
Cost: Free to attend
Trivia at the Short Rest Tavern
Fridays are for trivia at the Short Rest Tavern, a hidden bar tucked inside Tucson Mall's Tucson Games and Gadgets. This Friday's event is centered around the theme "Picard Day."
When: 7 p.m. Fridays
Where: Short Rest Tavern, 4500 N. Oracle Road
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks. Tables are first come, first served.
Tucson Juneteenth Festival
Head to this daylong Juneteenth celebration with live entertainment, a car show, food, job vendors, a kids zone and more.
When: 1-9 p.m. Saturday, June 17
Where: Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and shopping
Juneteenth Jam
Join Blax Friday, a database of Black-owned businesses in Arizona, for a night of live music at the Juneteenth Jam at Hotel Congress.
When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 17
Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.
Cost: $10 in advance, $15 at the door
World Margarita Championship
Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance and Tucson Originals Restaurants are hosting the annual World Margarita Championship. Local chefs and restaurants will battle for the margarita champion title, with live judging and a people's choice award.
When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, June 17
Where: Loews Ventana Canyon Resort, 7000 N. Resort Dr.
Cost: $75. This event is for ages 21 and up.
Cool Summer Nights
Enjoy the sights of the Desert Museum at night — in cooler temperatures! Bring a flashlight to walk around and possibly spot a nocturnal animal, touch a stingray and check out themed activities.
When: 6-9 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 26
Where: Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road
Cost: $29.95 for adults, $19.95 for kids ages 3-12. $24.95 for Arizona residents.
Summer Safari Nights
Enjoy the cooler nighttime temperatures at Reid Park Zoo's after-hours Summer Safari Nights. Each event will have different themed activities including keeper chats, animal encounters and live music.
When: 6-8 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 12
Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court
Cost: $10.50 for adults, $6.50 for kids ages 2-14
Movies in Marana
Outdoor movie screenings in Marana stretch all the way into the fall season. On June 17, catch a screening of "Zootopia."
When: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, June 17. The movie begins at sundown.
Where: Gladden Farms Community Park, 12205 N. Tangerine Farms Road
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food trucks. Bring chairs or blankets!
Movies on the Lawn in Oro Valley
Oro Valley has a whole roster of movies being shown on the lawn of their rec center this summer, including "Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile" on June 17.
When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 17
Where: Oro Valley Community & Recreation Center, 10555 N. La Cañada Dr.
Cost: Free to attend. Bring chairs or blankets!
Makers Market at The Tuxon
Find more than 40 makers at this market created by Lilith & Daughters.
When: 5-10 p.m. Saturday, June 17
Where: The Tuxon, 960 S. Freeway
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Skull Dome Workshop
Create your own one-of-a-kind pheasant skull dome with the help of curiosity shop The Heathenry.
When: 6-8 p.m. Saturday, June 17
Where: The Heathenry, 657 W. St Marys Road
Cost: $80
Family Saturdays with Watershed Management Group
Head to Watershed Management Group for Family Saturdays where you'll learn about reusing water around your home. Kids and teens can enjoy story time, song time and learning how to shape a worry stone.
When: 8-11 a.m. Saturday, June 17
Where: Watershed Management Group, 1137 N. Dodge Blvd.
Cost: Free to attend
Moon Market
Four of Wands is hosting a moon market, complete with astrology, palm readers, and bone and tarot readings. There will be $20 Zodiac-themed flash tattoos, vendors and a food truck.
When: 2-9 p.m. Saturday, June 17
Where: Four of Wands, 4349 E. Broadway
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Traditional O'odham Agriculture at Mission Garden
Attend this event to learn about Tohono O'odham agricultural practices, including demonstrations and talks about traditional crops like corn, beans and squash.
When: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 17
Where: Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane
Cost: Free to attend, donations accepted
Dinner at the Lavender Farm
June marks bloom season at the Life Under the Oaks Lavender Farm in Oracle. Visit the farm on June 17 for a lavender-themed dinner with a menu that includes salad with lavender dressing, lavender roasted chicken and a strawberry lavender cupcake.
When: 6 p.m. Saturday, June 17
Where: Life Under the Oaks Farm, 1221 N. Rancho Robles Road, Oracle
Cost: $65
Desert Voices upcoming concert
Desert Voices, an LGBTQ+ chorus, is putting on a concert dubbed "Here's to Us! A Celebration of Friendship."
When: 4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, June 17-18
Where: Pima Community College, 2202 W. Anklam Road
Cost: $20
Visit the event page for more information.
Kitten yoga with Barefoot Studio
Take this beginner's yoga class surrounded by kittens! Proceeds go to Southern Arizona Cat Rescue.
When: 1-2 p.m. Saturday, June 17
Where: Barefoot Studio, 7053 N. Oracle Road
Cost: $20
"In the Cases" opening reception
Etherton Gallery is hosting an opening reception for an exhibit dubbed "In the Cases," featuring the work of photographer Dan Budnik and mixed media artist Caleb Gutierrez. A DJ will spin music in the courtyard!
When: 7-10 p.m. Saturday, June 17
Where: Etherton Gallery, 340 S. Convent Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
"Blue" photography exhibition
The upcoming exhibit "Blue" at Decode Gallery will feature photography centered around the color blue. An opening reception takes place June 17.
When: 7-10 p.m. Saturday, June 17
Where: Decode Gallery, 320 S. Convent Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Laser shows at Flandrau
A night of Pink Floyd — Flandrau is hosting two laser shows this Saturday, one of which is centered around "The Wall" and the other is "Dark Side of the Moon."
When: 7-8 p.m. and 8:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, June 17
Where: Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd.
Cost: $18, admission to science exhibits is included.
Cars and Candy
Local candy shop Candy World is hosting a car show. All models are welcome, though it's first come, first served! There will be raffles, too.
When: 6 p.m. Saturday, June 17
Where: Candy World, 9136 E. Valencia Road
Cost: Free to attend
Goat yoga
Enjoy an hour of yoga and goats with this class at Udall Park!
When: 8-9 a.m. Saturday, June 17
Where: Udall Park, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road
Cost: $25
Walking tours with the Presidio Museum
Explore Tucson's downtown area with walking tours hosted by the Presidio Museum. Upcoming tours include Barrio Viejo, Armory Park and the Turquoise Trail.
When: 5:30-7 p.m. Saturday, June 17 for Barrio Viejo; 8-10 a.m. Sunday, June 18 for Armory Park; 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sunday, June 18 for the Turquoise Trail.
Where: Locations vary based on tour.
Cost: $25. Pre-registration may be required for these events.
St. Philip's Plaza Market
Visit St. Philip's Plaza to shop from local makers and enjoy live music. While you're there, grab a bite to eat at one of the plaza's several eateries.
When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays and Sundays
Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food
Magic & Mystery Dinner Theater
At this event, you'll get to enjoy dinner from Dante's Fire, all while watching a magical theatrical performance.
When: 6:30 p.m. Saturdays through August
Where: Dante's Fire, 2526 E. Grant Road
Cost: $49 without dinner, $79 with dinner
Juneteenth Market
Blax Friday, a locally-run database of Black business owners throughout Arizona, is hosting a Juneteenth market set to feature 16 vendors selling items like candles, jewelry and paintings.
When: 2-6 p.m. Sunday, June 18
Where: The Carriage House, 125 S. Arizona Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Father's Day Whiskey del Bac Tasting
Celebrate Father's Day at The Tuxon with a tasting of Whiskey del Bac, chocolates from Tucson Chocolate Factory and a leather flask burning workshop held by Tipsy Picassos.
When: Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 18
Where: The Tuxon, 960 S. Freeway
Cost: $60
TKMA Song Circle Social Gathering
Tucson Kitchen Musicians Association, aka the folks who put on the annual Tucson Folk Festival, are putting together a bimonthly Song Circle Social. Bring your instrument, share some songs and mingle with fellow musicians.
When: 5:30-8 p.m. Sunday, June 18
Where: Borderlands Brewing Company, 119 E. Toole Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
Father's Day Grillin & Chillin Cookout
This community potluck celebrates Father's Day with ribs, chicken, burgers and hot dogs — you bring the sides! Hosted by Matt Kearney, owner of Off the Hook Seafood, the celebration will feature line dancing, stepping, spades, dominoes and bid whist. The event is free of charge, but RSVP on Facebook so the organizers buy enough food.
When: 2-9 p.m. Sunday, June 18
Where: Christopher Columbus Park, 4600 N. Silverbell Road
Cost: Free to attend, but you're encouraged to RSVP and bring a side for the potluck.