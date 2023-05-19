A boozy festival at the zoo, free movie screenings and a Pokemon-themed event are all taking over Tucson this weekend.

What else? Learn to macrame your own plant hanger, dance the night away with lots of live music events and find your new favorite eatery at a food truck roundup.

Of course, things can change quickly these days. Check for the latest info before heading out!

Free Third Thursdays at MOCA

Third Thursday at Tucson’s Museum of Contemporary Art is a party. The art museum is open late with free admission — and free beer from Barrio Brewing Co. KXCI will be DJing!

When: 5-9 p.m. Thursday, May 18

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Tucson, 265 S. Church Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Concerts in the Courtyard

Head to Marana for this monthly concert series, with food trucks onsite. This month, enjoy music from the OnesAll Band. Bring your own chairs or blankets!

When: 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 18

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food

Visit the event page for more information.

Chocolate Factory Tour

If you love "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" as much as our food writer Ellice Lueders does, this might be your dream come true. Take a tour of Monsoon Chocolate's factory to learn how the chocolate is made.

When: Various times and dates through May

Cost: $20

Visit the event page for more information.

Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson

Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.

When: 5-7 p.m. Thursdays

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

"Moana" at Tohono Chul

Catch a screening of "Moana" at Tohono Chul. Popcorn, cotton candy and drinks will be available for purchase.

When: 7 p.m. Friday, May 19

Where: Tohono Chul, 7366 Paseo del Norte

Cost: $4

Visit the event page for more information.

Queremos Bailar

The Downtown Clifton is hosting a queer dance party with drinks, snacks and a DJ spinning Latino classics.

When: 7-10 p.m. Friday, May 19

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks and snacks

Visit the event page for more information.

Ignite the Possibilities: A Collective Celebration

CATALYST at Tucson Mall, part of Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance, is getting a new name — CATALYST Creative Collective. A launch party is taking place this Friday where you'll get to see new art installations and enjoy drinks, food samplings, performances and educational demonstrations.

When: 5-7 p.m. Friday, May 19

Where: CATALYST Creative Collective, 4500 N. Oracle Road

Cost: $40

Visit the event page for more information.

Monthly Tarot Salon

Metaphysical shop The Ninth House hosts informal tarot salons each month, allowing community members to practice their tarot reading skills. Bring a tarot or oracle deck — and a notebook and pen!

When: 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, May 19

Where: The Ninth House, 2563 E. Fort Lowell Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Art Corner with BICAS

Get free access to recycled bike art parts, tools and other materials and get creative! Once you're finished, you can donate your creation to BICAS or give a suggested donation to the nonprofit, if you're able to. Check in at the front counter before heading to the art area.

When: 4-6 p.m. Fridays

Cost: Free to attend, donation suggested

Visit the event page for more information.

Brew at the Zoo

Enjoy a huge selection of beer and cider from more than two dozen Arizona breweries. In addition to the drink tastings, take a walk around Reid Park Zoo, play games and listen to live music.

When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, May 20

Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court

Cost: $50 for general admission. $25 for designated drivers. Tickets go up $10 at the gate. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Movies in Marana: "Luca"

Summer means outdoor movies are back! Catch a screening of "Luca" in the splash pad area of Crossroads at Silverbell District Park. Food vendors are TBA.

When: 7:15 p.m. Saturday, May 20

Where: Crossroads at Silverbell District Park, 7548 N. Silverbell Road

Cost: Free to attend. Bring a towel.

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Day

This Saturday marks May 20, aka 5/20! Tucson Hop Shop is celebrating with their second annual Tucson Day fundraising event. You'll find the You Sly Dog food truck, live tattoos, live music and a silent auction benefitting the Boys and Girls Clubs of Tucson.

When: 4-9 p.m. Saturday, May 20

Cost: Free to attend, see the website for VIP tattoo packages

Visit the event page for more information.

Evee Expo

Kira Kira Collectibles is putting together a Pokemon-themed event dubbed the Eevee Expo. You'll find vendors, artists, raffles, a cosplay contest and boba!

When: 5-9 p.m. Saturday, May 20

Where: The Korean Rose, 6118 E. Speedway

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and boba

Visit the event page for more information.

Las Mujeres Verdes Mercado + Flowers and Bullet's Community Celebration

Las Mujeres Verdes, a group of four women looking to uplift small businesses, are celebrating their one-year anniversary! Flowers & Bullets, where the mercado takes place, is also celebrating an anniversary on the same day — their 10th birthday! The big bash will feature food and craft vendors, a petting zoo, music, jumping castles and a donation drive for South Tucson Community Outreach.

When: Saturday, May 20. Las Mujeres Verdes is 3-7 p.m. The Flowers & Bullets celebration is 4-9:30 p.m.

Where: Flowers & Bullets Midtown Farm, 3538 E. Ellington Place

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

San Ysidro Festival

Mission Garden is hosting a festival for St. Isidore's Day, including demonstrations on traditional wheat harvests and tastings of pozole de trigo, a soup with wheat grains.

When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 20

Cost: Free to attend, donation suggested at the gate

Visit the event page for more information.

CryFest Emo Night

Dress in your best emo western wear as you dance to emo classics all night. This party features art, tattoos and a photo booth.

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, May 20

Where: Thunder Canyon Brewery, 220 E. Broadway

Cost: $10. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Family Saturdays with Watershed Management Group

Head to Watershed Management Group for Family Saturdays where you'll learn how to harvest and prepare native plants. Kids and teens can enjoy story time, song time and coding activities.

When: 8-11 a.m. Saturday, May 20

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Moon Market

Four of Wands is hosting a moon market, complete with astrology, palm readers, and bone and tarot readings. There will be $20 Zodiac-themed flash tattoos, vendors and a food truck.

When: 2-9 p.m. Saturday, May 20

Where: Four of Wands, 4349 E. Broadway

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Food Not Bombs Garage Sale

Food Not Bombs Tucson and Tucson Food Share are hosting a garage sale in support of their mutual-aid organization.

When: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 20

Where: Grant Road and Dodge Boulevard, check Instagram the day before for the exact address

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Make N Take at Pima Air and Space

Kids ages 6 and up will receive a quick-build model aircraft kit that they'll be able to put together, all while learning about the aircraft. They'll get to visit the aircraft they're set to build, too!

When: 10 a.m. Saturday, May 20

Where: Pima Air and Space Museum's administrative building north of the parking lot, 6000 E. Valencia Road

Cost: $20 per child. An adult is required to be present with the child during class. Admission to the museum is not included and admission is not needed to participate in the class.

Visit the event page for more information.

Paws & Pages Literacy Program

Kids can read to the shelter pets at the Humane Society of Southern Arizona. "The APSCA has observed that shy and fearful dogs warm up to humans quicker when a kind human reads them a great book," the Humane Society says. Kids should wear long pants and closed-toe shoes, and will need an adult onsite with them (who will be encouraged to stay in the waiting area while the kiddo reads).

When: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, May 20

Where: Humane Society of Southern Arizona, 635 W. Roger Road

Cost: $5. This event is for kids ages 5-17. Participants must have a liability waiver on file.

Visit the event page for more information.

'80s Dance Party at Surly Wench

Surly Wench Pub is hosting an '80s-themed dance party featuring throwback music and themed drinks. Dress in your best '80s attire or in a "Back to the Future" theme.

When: 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, May 20

Cost: $5. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Beer + Bikes

This bike ride goes along The Loop to 1912 Brewing Co. for a beer or two, followed by a bike ride back to Button Brew House for food truck bites.

When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 20

Where: Button Brew House, 6800 N. Camino Martin

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for brews and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Kid's Night Out

Drop off the kids for a night at We Rock The Spectrum. There will be pizza, crafts, games and open play such as a zipline and a trampoline.

When: 4-7 p.m. Saturday, May 20

Where: We Rock The Spectrum, 4811 E. Grant Road

Cost: $35 per child in advance, $45 day of

Visit the event page for more information.

Music in the Park

Arizona Symphonic Winds are kicking off their "Music in the Park" summer series this month. Bring your own chairs and blankets!

When: 7 p.m. Saturdays through June 3

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

The Game Show Show

Tucson Improv Movement is hosting an improvised game show! Drinks and snacks will be available for purchase.

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 20

Cost: $7

Visit the event page for more information.

Goat yoga

Enjoy an hour of yoga and goats with this class at Udall Park!

When: 9-10 a.m. Saturday, May 20

Cost: $25

Visit the event page for more information.

St. Philip's Plaza Market

Visit St. Philip's Plaza to shop from local makers and enjoy live music. While you're there, grab a bite to eat at one of the plaza's several eateries.

When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays and Sundays

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Magic & Mystery Dinner Theater

At this event, you'll get to enjoy dinner from Dante's Fire, all while watching a magical theatrical performance.

When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, May 20

Cost: $49 without dinner, $79 with dinner

Visit the event page for more information.

Meet the Chefs

Local chefs will compete for a chance to partake in this summer's Iron Chef Tucson competition. Whoever wins during this Meet the Chefs event will battle Tucson's current Iron Chef, Kenneth Foy of Dante's Fire, in July.

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sunday, May 21

Where: Casino Del Sol, 5655 W. Valencia Road

Cost: $20 in advance, $25 day of. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Mark's Food Truck Fiesta

Tucson Foodie is hosting a food truck rally featuring seven local food trucks ranging from pizza to sushi.

When: 5-9 p.m. Sunday, May 21

Where: Hem and Her Bridal, 4004 N. Stone Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food

Visit the event page for more information.

DIY Macrame Plant Hanger Workshop

Learn how to make a macrame plant hanger from local maker Melrose Macrame! The price includes the workshop, materials, one tamal and one mimosa.

When: Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 21

Cost: $45

Visit the event page for more information.

Birthday Brunch & Sale

Local maker shop Arizona Poppy is celebrating its first birthday (it's owner Rosie's birthday too!) with a mini brunch. You'll find mimosas, cake from Agave Pantry, pastries from Carbs and Coffee, and espresso from Harley's Coffee. Plus, everything in the shop will be discounted!

When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 21

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and treats

Visit the event page for more information.

Ice Cream Sunday Social

Local confectionary Okashi is hosting its first ice cream pop-up! Build your own sundae with scoops of ice cream flavored like sweetened condensed milk, charred strawberry and yuzu coconut.

When: 6-9 p.m. Sunday, May 21

Cost: Bring money for ice cream

Visit the event page for more information.

Celebration of Life for George Howard

Over five decades, George Howard played everything from blues to zydeco, but one of his biggest legacies was shining a light on Tucson musicians. The bluesman and Tucson Musicians Museum founder died on April 14. A celebration of life will be held at Hotel Congress, featuring several performers.

When: 2-9 p.m. Sunday, May 21

Cost: Free to attend, $10 suggested donation

Visit the event page for more information.

International Day of Light

Flandrau is hosting an afternoon of free activities for International Day of Light! You'll get to explore optic activities, a planetarium show and a lecture all for free.

When: 1-5 p.m. Sunday, May 21

Where: Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Nature at Night drag show

Miss Nature frequently hosts drag shows at Bumsteds with several performers. No two shows are the same!

When: 5 p.m. Sunday, May 21

Cost: $12

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Pops Orchestra Concert Series

Tucson Pops Orchestra is back for another year of concerts in Reid Park. The series features special guests including Crystal Stark this Sunday.

When: 7 p.m. Sundays in May

Where: DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center in Reid Park, 800 S. Concert Place

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Summer Social ft. poetry

Todd Boss will be at The Century Room this Sunday for a poetry reading. He'll be around to sign books and chat with composer Jake Runestad about how they worked together to create music. There will be free snacks and a cash bar!

When: 4-6 p.m. Sunday, May 21

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

"Living River: The Promise of the Mighty Colorado" Book Talk

Conservation photographer Dave Showalter will facilitate a talk about his new book "Living River: The Promise of the Mighty Colorado."

When: 4-5:30 p.m. Sunday, May 21

Where: Center for Creative Photography, 1030 N. Olive Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Cat bingo at El Jefe Cat Lounge

Spend time with the cats at El Jefe Cat Lounge all while playing bingo!

When: 6-7 p.m. Sunday, May 21

Where: El Jefe Cat Lounge, 3025 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: $14 for bingo, reservations required

Visit the event page for more information.

TKMA Song Circle Social Gathering

Tucson Kitchen Musicians Association, aka the folks who put on the annual Tucson Folk Festival, are putting together a bimonthly Song Circle Social. Bring your instrument, share some songs and mingle with fellow musicians.

When: 5:30-8 p.m. Sunday, May 21

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Walking tours with the Presidio Museum

Explore Tucson's downtown area with walking tours hosted by the Presidio Museum. This Sunday's tours include a shortened version of the Turquoise Trail, where you'll learn Tucson history; and the "Pioneer Women of Main Avenue" tour, which discusses powerful women in Tucson history.

When: 8-10 a.m. Sunday, May 21. Tours are separate.

Where: Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave., for Turquoise Trail; Café a la C’Art, 150 N. Main Ave., for Pioneer Women tour.

Cost: $25. Pre-registration is required.

Visit the event page for more information.