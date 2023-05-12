What the heck is going on in Tucson this weekend? We'll tell you.

On the roster: a free community day at Tohono Chul, a beer fest at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, an Asian Heritage Month celebration, a Y2K bash at Hotel Congress, live music in two parks, events for Mother's Day ... and more!

Of course, things can change quickly these days. Check for the latest information before heading out!

Chocolate Factory Tour

If you love "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" as much as our food writer Ellice Lueders does, this might be your dream come true. Take a tour of Monsoon Chocolate's factory to see how the chocolate is made.

When: Various times and dates through May

Cost: $20

Visit the event page for more information.

Gather A Vintage Market

Find all kinds of vintage and antique home and garden items at this four-day market.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, May 11-13; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 14

Where: Gather A Vintage Market, 300 S. Park Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson

Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.

When: 5-7 p.m. Thursdays

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Hot Mama Market

Local maker The Serene Essentials is putting together this Friday's Hot Mama Market featuring eight local makers selling items like earrings, crochet cacti and Filipino sweets. There will also be a custom hat bar, tooth gems, a photo booth and a DJ.

When: 5-9 p.m. Friday, May 12

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

The Happy Hive Market

Head to Button Brew House for The Happy Hive Market, complete with more than 20 local makers and two food trucks.

When: 4:30-8 p.m. Friday, May 12

Where: Button Brew House, 6800 N. Camino Martin

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food, drinks and shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Parents Night Out

Tucson Parks and Recreation is hosting Parents Night Out with three hours of kid-friendly activities including crafts, games and a showing of "Alice in Wonderland." Kids must be ages 5-11.

When: 5-8 p.m. Friday, May 12

Where: Udall Recreation Center, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road

Cost: $5 per child. Call 520-791-4931 to register. Registration is limited.

Visit the event page for more information.

Stars Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert

May the 4th, aka Star Wars Day, is now over but that doesn't mean the love for Star Wars has to come to an end. Beyond the music, take photos with Star Wars characters and join in on a costume contest!

When: 7 p.m. Friday, May 12; 2 p.m. Saturday, May 13

Where: Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, 260 S. Church Ave.

Cost: $18 and up

Visit the event page for more information.

Movie and a Cuddle at the Humane Society

Kiddos can head to the Humane Society to read to shelter pets, enjoy a pizza dinner and close the night out with a movie. There will be crafts too! Kids are invited to wear their favorite pajamas, and bring a blanket and stuffed animals.

When: 5-9 p.m. Friday, May 12

Where: Humane Society of Southern Arizona, 635 W. Roger Road

Cost: $35

Visit the event page for more information.

Barrio Bargains

Vintage shop Strikes and Gutters is hosting a market at the Owls Club, set to feature 15 local vendors selling items like jewelry and mixed media.

When: 5-10 p.m. Friday, May 12

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Cafecito: Accessing Capital

This casual bilingual conversation, hosted by the Sunnyside Foundation, will discuss resources and tools to "better understand how money works, how to manage it and build financial confidence." Coffee and pan dulce will be provided!

When: 9-11 a.m. Friday, May 12

Where: FORGE at Roy Place, 44 N. Stone Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Paint and Tea Sip

Sip on tea at The Korean Rose, all while creating a groovy painting on vinyl.

When: 6-8 p.m. Friday, May 12

Where: The Korean Rose, 6118 E. Speedway

Cost: $35

Visit the event page for more information.

Art Corner with BICAS

Get free access to recycled bike art parts, tools and other materials and get creative! Once you're finished, you can donate your creation to BICAS or give a suggested donation to the nonprofit, if you're able to. Check in at the front counter before heading to the art area.

When: 4-6 p.m. Fridays

Cost: Free to attend, donation suggested

Visit the event page for more information.

Cat trivia at El Jefe Cat Lounge

Spend time with the cats at El Jefe Cat Lounge all while testing your knowledge during trivia night.

When: 7-8 p.m. Friday, May 12

Where: El Jefe Cat Lounge, 3025 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: $15 for trivia, adults only.

Visit the event page for more information.

Party for the Planet

Sip on Southwest brews at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum's craft beer festival. Beyond the tastings, you can touch a stingray, enjoy the sounds of a DJ and taste local snacks.

When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, May 13

Cost: General admission is $65; $35 for designated drivers; VIP options are also available. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Asian Heritage Month Celebration

The Tucson Chinese Cultural Center is hosting an Asian Heritage Month Celebration with several performances including a Chinese lion dance and traditional Japanese drumming.

When: 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 13

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Community Day at Tohono Chul

Tohono Chul is opening its doors for free on May 13 in celebration of Community Day! In addition to free admission, families will enjoy performances, bilingual story time, up-close encounters with reptiles and other kid-friendly activities.

When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 13

Where: Tohono Chul, 7366 Paseo del Norte

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Bex and Halsero's Y2K Party

DJs will spin 2000s music all night at this Y2K party featuring the sounds of Britney Spears, Destiny's Child and Usher.

When: 10 p.m. Saturday, May 13

Cost: Free to attend. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Stargazing with Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association

Learn about the sky with Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association! The group is hosting two events this weekend, including one for stargazing and one for solar observing.

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, May 13 for stargazing; 1 p.m. Sunday, May 14 for solar observing

Where: Catalina State Park on May 13, 11570 N. Oracle Road; Saguaro National Park East on May 14, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail

Cost: Free to attend, park entrance fee may apply.

Visit the event page for more information.

2nd Saturdays

Check out food trucks, live music and local makers during this monthly outdoor street festival.

When: 5-9 p.m. Saturday, May 13

Where: Downtown Tucson along East Congress Street

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Art After Dark at Children's Museum Tucson

Each month, Children's Museum Tucson hosts Art After Dark with local arts groups and free admission! This month, nonprofit Beads of Courage will be there.

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 13

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Music in the Park

Arizona Symphonic Winds are kicking off their "Music in the Park" summer series this month. Bring your own chairs and blankets!

When: 7 p.m. Saturdays, May 13 through June 3

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Drag Queen Bingo

Roxi Starr is hosting Drag Queen Bingo!

When: 7-8 p.m. Saturday, May 13

Where: Button Brew House, 6800 N. Camino Martin

Cost: Free to play, bring money for drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Mother's Day High Tea Fundraiser

The Tucson Celtic Festival Association is hosting a Mother's Day High Tea Fundraiser, complete with scones, pastries, salads and dainty sandwiches. Proceeds go toward the 37th annual Tucson Celtic Festival and Scottish Highland Games later this year.

When: 11 a.m. Saturday, May 13

Where: Northminster Presbyterian Church, 2450 E. Fort Lowell Road

Cost: $30 for ages 13 and up, $20 for kids ages 12 and under

Visit the event page for more information.

Crawfish Boil

Head to FireTruck Brewing Company for crawfish from New Orleans. A ticket to the event includes a pound of crawfish, a potato, corn, Andouille sausage and Cajun dirty rice.

When: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 13

Where: FireTruck Brewing Company, 9630 N. Oracle Road

Cost: $19.95, tickets must be purchased in advance.

Visit the event page for more information.

Second Saturday at Steam Pump Ranch

Steam Pump Ranch is home to this monthly event featuring a farmers market, local vendors and crafts for kids.

When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 13

Where: Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Mother's Day Pop-up at El Be Goods

El Be Goods is hosting a Mother's Day pop-up featuring local maker La Luna Coyote, who creates fun home decor out of concrete. You'll be able to build your own succulent planter, enter a raffle for a gift certificate and enjoy free bubbles!

When: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 13

Where: El Be Goods, 160 S. Avenida del Convento

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Black-and-White Photography Exhibition

Decode Gallery is hosting an exhibit dedicated to black-and-white photos taken by local and international artists.

When: 5-8 p.m. Saturday, May 13 Where: Decode Gallery, 320 S. Convent Ave. Cost: Free to attend Visit the event page for more information. Mother's Day 5K This 5K takes place in Marana, followed by a free fun run for kids. When: 8 a.m. Saturday, May 13 Where: Gladden Farms Community Park, 12205 N. Tangerine Farms Road Cost: $30 Visit the event page for more information.

Goat yoga

Enjoy an hour of yoga and goats with this class at Udall Park!

When: 9-10 a.m. Saturday, May 13

Cost: $25

Visit the event page for more information.

Jazz under the Stars at Tohono Chul

Visit Tohono Chul's Garden Bistro for their last Jazz under the Stars event for the spring season! Enjoy cocktails, brews and bites, all while listening to local jazz.

When: 5-8 p.m. Saturday, May 13

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Walking tours with the Presidio Museum

Explore Tucson's downtown area with walking tours hosted by the Presidio Museum. This weekend's tour is of the Turquoise Trail, where you'll learn Tucson history and see historic buildings.

When: 8-10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 13

Where: Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave.

Cost: $25. Pre-registration is required.

Visit the event page for more information.

St. Philip's Plaza Market

Visit St. Philip's Plaza to shop from local makers and enjoy live music. While you're there, grab a bite to eat at one of the plaza's several eateries.

When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays and Sundays

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Magic & Mystery Dinner Theater

At this event, you'll get to enjoy dinner from Dante's Fire, all while watching a magical theatrical performance.

When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, May 13

Cost: $49 without dinner, $79 with dinner

Visit the event page for more information.

Fruit Cocktail Lounge

Head downtown for an LGBTQ+ cocktail party and social at The Century Room at Hotel Congress! Enjoy cocktails, small plates and entertainment.

When: 4-7 p.m. Sunday, May 14

Cost: $6. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Second SundAZe at TMA

Visit the Tucson Museum of Art every second Sunday for pay-what-you-wish admission. Enjoy art-making activities like DIY suncatchers and paper flowers, family yoga and a performance by the Arizona Women's Chorus.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 14

Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave.

Cost: Pay what you wish

Visit the event page for more information.

Mercado Flea

Check out more than 45 vendors selling antique and vintage items at the Mercado Flea.

When: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 14

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Ride with FUGA

Take a bike ride with organization FUGA, which advocates for mobility, accessibility and representation for Tucson's south-side and west-side communities.

When: 8-10 a.m. Sunday, May 14

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.