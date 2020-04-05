458 donations from Arizona Daily Star readers totaling $71,466 raised to send kids to camp

The Arizona Daily Star Sportsmen’s Fund raises money so children from low-income households and military families can attend overnight YMCA, Boy Scout and Girl Scout camps and Camp Tatiyee — for school-age children and older teens with special needs — at little or no cost to their families.

Our goal is to raise $250,000 and send 650 kids to camp. So far, we’ve received 458 donations totaling $71,466, or about a third of the way to our goal.

We have contacted our camp partners and will let readers know as soon as we know how those organizations plan to proceed within the COVID-19 restrictions.

Since 1947, the Sportsmen’s Fund has helped pay for 41,794 children to go to camp. We’re one of the oldest 501(c)(3) charities in Arizona and one of the most efficient, with 98 cents of every dollar going to send kids to camp.

Your contribution qualifies for the Arizona tax credit of up to $800 for donations to qualifying charitable organizations. Our code is 20450. Donations are welcome throughout the year.

Recent donations include:

David Martin, $50.

Sarah Miller, $100.

Raymond Moldow, $200.