Humberto and Czarina Lopez have donated $5 million to Tucson Medical Center to create an endowment of consistent funding to support the hospital's cardiovascular center.

As part of the donation agreement, the program will be renamed the Iliana Maria Lopez CardioVascular Center at Tucson Medical Center, according to a news release.

“My family, like those of many Southern Arizonans, has been touched by cardiovascular illness,” Humberto Lopez said in the release. “Contributing to the long-term success of this already-prominent program was a simple decision, especially understanding how many people in this community benefit from their lifesaving cutting-edge treatments.”

The naming honors the legacy of cardiac services at TMC and recognizes the outcomes of the work being done by the physicians and staff every day, the release says.

The donation includes a $1 million match, which will help ensure the long-term sustainability of the center's work, the release said. The center is nationally recognized for innovation and excellence.

"We are incredibly proud of the work that the TMC CardioVascular Center team does every day to change lives and deliver exceptional care with compassion," TMC CEO Mimi Coomler said in the release. "This generous gift from the Lopez family will help ensure that we can continue to provide the best cardiovascular care in Southern Arizona and beyond for years to come."