Now that the snow is behind us and a weekend with 80-degree temperatures is right around the corner, it seems spring is finally making its arrival.

Celebrate the sunshine with lots of fun things to do this weekend: plant sales, a birthday party for Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift laser shows, vintage shopping, a festival celebrating Indigenous art and culture, Mardi Gras, markets with local makers, a STEM expo ... and MORE.

Of course, things can change quickly these days. Check for the latest info before heading out!

Desert Survivors Plant Sale

During Desert Survivors' three plant sales throughout the year, all of their inventory is discounted. Members get 20% off, while the general public gets 10% off.

When: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. now through Saturday, March 11

Where: Desert Survivors Native Plant Nursery, 1020 W. Starr Pass Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for plants

Visit the event page for more information.

Gather A Vintage Market

Find all kinds of vintage and antique home and garden items at this four-day market.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, March 9-11; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 12

Where: Gather A Vintage Market, 300 S. Park Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Sponsored

Empower Potential

What is your New Year’s resolution? If it includes volunteering, check out how you can empower a child’s potential by volunteering with Big Brothers Big Sisters! Please visit www.soazbigs.org for more information.

Wild Wild West Steampunk Convention

Put on your best Western-style steampunk garb and head over to the Wild Wild West Steampunk Convention, which has taken place since 2011. You'll find entertainment, panels, workshops, games and more.

When: Thursday-Sunday, March 9-12

Where: Casino del Sol, 5655 W. Valencia Road

Cost: $43 and up for convention passes for adults

Visit the event page for more information.

Queer Speed Dating

Find your next date or make a new friend at this queer speed dating event!

When: 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday, March 9

Where: Bawker Bawker Cider House, 400 N. Fourth Ave.

Cost: Free to participate with the purchase of one drink. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Sponsored

La Paloma Academy. Enrolling now, K-8.

Old Tucson returns

Old Tucson hosted two attractions last year, Nightfall for Halloween and Yuletide over the holidays. But now, Old Tucson is returning to its roots, officially debuting "A Western Experience." There will be cowboy gunfights, musicals in the Grand Palace, historical tours, a petting zoo, rides and more.

When: 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays through May 7

Where: Old Tucson, 201 Kinney Road

Cost: $34 for adults, $17 for kids ages 5-11. Admission includes all shows, rides and attractions. It's recommended to purchase tickets in advance.

Visit the event page for more information.

Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson

Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.

When: 5-7 p.m. Thursdays

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Sponsored

Sustainable Landscapes Expo: A family-friendly, free event March 11, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Sustainable Landscapes Expo (Saturday, March 11, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 4210 N. Campbell Ave.) includes more than 40 exhibits to increase your knowledge on efficient water usage and sustainable landscaping in the Southern Arizona desert. Enjoy food trucks and hands-on activities for all ages. There will also be giveaways and (free) raffle for items and services, plus you could take home one of 200 free trees from Civano Growers!

Westward Look Concert Series

Get a dose of jazz, rock and more at the Lookout Tucson at Westward Look Concert Series, in partnership with the Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance.

When: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, March 9 for Corey Spector; 6-8 p.m. Sunday, March 12 for Tucson Irish Sessions.

Cost: Free admission, tables are available on a first come, first served basis

Visit the event page for more information.

Bad Bunny Birthday Bash

Celebrate Bad Bunny's birthday with a dance party at The Rialto! While Bad Bunny won't actually be there, his songs will be playing all night long.

When: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday, March 10

Cost: $18 in advance, $25 at the door. This event is for ages 18 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Swing Festival

Join the Arizona Swing Cats for their second annual Tucson Swing Festival! There will be three nights of live music, lessons, competition prizes, panels and more.

When: Friday-Sunday, March 10-12

Cost: $110 for a full pass, $60 for a party pass

Visit the event page for more information.

Alma Verde Mercado

Local artist The Serene Essentials is hosting an all-vegan market at Del Cielo Tamal, featuring local vendors, vegan snacks, live music and flash tattoos. The event will also celebrate the grand opening of Del Cielo's new in-house market that will offer grab-and-go items like salsas and tortillas.

When: 1-4 p.m. Friday, March 10

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Parents' Night Out

Drop off the kiddos at My Gym, where they'll be able to enjoy pizza, games, rides and other activities.

When: 5-9 p.m. Friday, March 10

Cost: $50. Kids should be between ages 3 and 12.

Visit the event page for more information.

Stargazing at The Tuxon

Head to The Tuxon for an evening of stargazing with Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association. There will be complimentary wine and s'mores kits!

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 10

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Cat events at El Jefe Cat Lounge

Spend time with the cats at El Jefe Cat Lounge at these weekend events, including cat trivia, cat yoga and cat bingo.

When: 7-8 p.m. Friday, March 10 for trivia; 10-11 a.m. Sunday, March 12 for yoga; 6-7 p.m. Sunday, March 12 for bingo.

Where: El Jefe Cat Lounge, 3025 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: $15 for trivia, adults only; $18 for yoga; $14 for bingo, reservations required.

Visit the event page for more information.

Art Corner with BICAS

Get free access to recycled bike art parts, tools and other materials and get creative! Once you're finished, you can donate your creation to BICAS or give a suggested donation to the nonprofit, if you're able to. Check in at the front counter before heading to the art area.

When: 4-6 p.m. Fridays

Cost: Free to attend, donation suggested

Visit the event page for more information.

The Hotel Congress Séance Experience

The Hotel Congress Séance Experience is a live recreation of a Victorian Era-theatrical séance "exactly as performed in 1800s" in the hotel's only third-floor room to survive its 1934 fire (be prepared to go up a few flights of stairs).

When: 7:45 p.m. Friday, March 10

Cost: $14.94 for general admission, $28.33 to participate. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Spring Fair with Tucson Organic Gardeners

Shop plants and gardening supplies at this spring plant fair with Tucson Organic Gardeners, where you can also get advice from plant experts about gardening in Tucson. You'll find plants and seeds, compost, fertilizers and more.

When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 11

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Water Is Life Southwest Music + Resistance Festival

Dubbed "Honor the Earth: Water Is Life Southwest Music + Resistance Festival," this event is a celebration of Indigenous art, music, culture and resistance. You'll find performances, food vendors, environmental organizations and artists.

When: 1-10 p.m. Saturday, March 11

Cost: $30

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Mardi Gras

Mardi Gras may be over, but the third annual Tucson Mardi Gras event is happening this month with a parade, Louisiana-style cuisine, live music and a "Bourbon Street Balcony Experience." Organizers decided to hold the festival in March, instead of February, to ensure better weather.

When: 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11, geared more toward the 18-and-up crowd; noon to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, March 12 is more family-friendly.

Cost: Free to attend. Upgraded tickets available.

Visit the event page for more information.

Taylor Swift Laser Show

This one's for you, Swifties. Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium is hosting a laser show packed with Taylor Swift's biggest hits.

When: 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11

Where: Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd.

Cost: $18.95

Visit the event page for more information.

SARSEF Community STEM Expo

Enjoy a whole afternoon of STEM activities with local nonprofit SARSEF. The expo will feature hands-on science, the chance to chat with professional scientists and engineers, a scavenger hunt, live entertainment and an innovators hall where you can see student projects from the 2023 science fair. Food trucks will be onsite!

When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 11

Where: DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center in Reid Park, 800 S. Concert Place

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Spring Community Day: Celebrate Youth Artists

The University of Arizona Museum of Art is hosting a spring community day that celebrates local youth artists. You'll find a high school artists exhibition, a food truck, live music curated by Groundworks and a paint workshop.

When: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11

Where: University of Arizona Museum of Art, 1031 N. Olive Road

Cost: Free to attend, reserve your spot in advance if you want to participate in the paint workshop.

Visit the event page for more information.

2023 March Hoppiness

It's beer fest time. Button Brew House is hosting March Hoppiness with more than a dozen local breweries and distilleries. There will also be live music and food truck Haus of Brats.

When: Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 11

Where: Button Brew House, 6800 N. Camino Martin

Cost: $35 in advance, $40 at the door, includes a March Hoppiness glass and six 9-ounce beer/cider pours, 4-ounce wine pours and/or 1.5-ounce spirit pours. Additional pours are $5 each.

Visit the event page for more information.

Broadway Rave

It's almost time for a Broadway dance party, playing all your favorite show tunes and musical theater hits. Dress as your favorite Broadway star!

When: 9 p.m. Saturday, March 11

Cost: $20. This event is for ages 18 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Women's Day Market

Crooked Tooth Brewing Co. is celebrating women with a market featuring nine female makers. You'll find confections, macrame, paper goods, jewelry and more.

When: 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11

Where: Crooked Tooth Brewing Co., 228 E. Sixth St.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Sweat + Shop + Sip

Start your day with a free fitness class from Let's Sweat, then shop exclusive offers from women-owned businesses including El Be Goods, Hi Tiger Lingerie and Dolce Pastello.

When: Saturday, March 11; 10 a.m. for the class, 11 a.m. for shopping.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping. Limited spots are available for the class, sign up online.

Visit the event page for more information.

Yelp Community Event with Move Cycle Studio and Arizona Poppy Shop

Yelp Tucson is celebrating Women's History Month with an event that features a 30-minute spin class from MOVE Cycle Studio and a creosote bundle-making class from Arizona Poppy Shop.

When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 11

Cost: Free to attend, RSVP in advance as space is limited. To RSVP, you must have a Yelp account, among other requirements.

Visit the event page for more information.

Community Food Bank Plant Sale

The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona is hosting a sale at its Nuestra Tierra Learning Garden where you'll be able to find plants and seeds.

When: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 11

Where: Nuestra Tierra Learning Garden, 3003 S. Country Club Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Art After Dark at Children's Museum Tucson

Each month, Children's Museum Tucson hosts Art After Dark with local arts groups and free admission!

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Repair Cafe

Need something fixed? Bring it to the Tucson Repair Cafe to be fixed for free! All items are welcome.

When: 4-8 p.m. Saturday, March 11

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

An Archaeological View of Human History at Tucson's Birthplace

Two lectures later this weekend will allow you to dig into Mission Garden's history. Archaeologists Homer Thiel and Allen Denoyer will discuss the history of the area where Mission Garden sits, which is often dubbed Tucson's birthplace, and how we learn about the past.

When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 11

Cost: Free to attend with a suggested donation at the gate

Visit the event page for more information.

2nd Saturdays

Check out food trucks, live music and local makers during this monthly outdoor street festival.

When: 5-10 p.m. Saturday, March 11

Where: Downtown Tucson along East Congress Street

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Second Saturday at Steam Pump Ranch

Steam Pump Ranch is hosting an event with handcrafted products, tours from the Oro Valley Historical Society, gardening and archaeological demonstrations, live music, a farmers market and crafts for kids.

When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 11

Where: Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Sunset Supper at Tucson Village Farm

Enjoy a farm-to-table four-course dinner at Tucson Village Farm, prepared by Chef Bruce Yim and teens with 4-H Healthy Living Ambassadors. Proceeds will support youth programming.

When: 5-7 p.m. Saturday, March 11

Where: Tucson Village Farm, 2201 E. Roger Road

Cost: $50

Visit the event page for more information.

Cafecito and Chill

Tucson Creative Comadres, a local networking group for Latina creatives and entrepreneurs, is hosting a community outing to network over cafecito, tackle a social media exercise and then spend time at the University of Arizona Museum of Art's Spring Community Day.

When: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 11

Cost: $20

Visit the event page for more information.

Afternoon Tea at The Lavender Manor

It's a tea party at The Lavender Manor! Enjoy lavender-themed treats and finger sandwiches while sipping on tea. The menu includes finger sandwiches, peach scones and cheesecake bites.

When: 1-3 p.m. Saturday, March 11

Cost: $50

Visit the event page for more information.

Jazz under the Stars at Tohono Chul

Visit Tohono Chul's Garden Bistro on Saturday nights through May 13 for cocktails, brews and bites, all while listening to local jazz.

When: 5-8 p.m. Saturdays

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Goat yoga

Enjoy an hour of yoga and goats with this class at Udall Park!

When: 10-11 a.m. Saturday, March 11

Cost: $25

Visit the event page for more information.

Bachata Social Dance Night

Put on your dancing shoes for a night of music and mingling! This dance night takes over Floor Polish, with a bachata class followed by social dancing.

When: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, March 11

Where: Floor Polish Dance + Fitness, 930 N. Stone Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Arizona Renaissance Festival

Go back in time at the Renaissance Festival with an arts and crafts fair, jousting tournaments, entertainment, food and more.

When: Saturdays and Sundays through April 2

Where: 12601 E. US Highway 60, Gold Canyon, about 90 minutes north of downtown Tucson

Cost: General admission is $21 for kids, $33 for adults

Visit the event page for more information.

St. Philip's Plaza Market

Visit St. Philip's Plaza to shop from local makers and enjoy live music. While you're there, grab a bite to eat at one of the plaza's several eateries.

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through April

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Portrait Story LIVE Festival

Taste, watch, listen and learn at the Tucson Portrait Story LIVE Festival. The fest is described as an immersive art experience in partnership with local artist Lauri Kaye, the Tucson Jewish Community Center and Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance. Kaye's "Tucson Portrait Stories" is a series of 60 mixed media stories. The portraits come to life at the festival — for example, Chef Maria Mazon will have chips and salsa at her portrait, or you can listen to a guitar concert at Gabriel Ayala's.

When: 1-4 p.m. Sunday, March 12

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Second SundAZe at TMA

Visit the Tucson Museum of Art every second Sunday for pay-what-you-wish admission. Check out art-making activities, performances, story time and family yoga.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 12

Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave.

Cost: Pay what you wish, reserve tickets in advance

Visit the event page for more information.

Mercado Flea

Check out more than 45 vendors selling antique and vintage items at the Mercado Flea.

When: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the second Sunday of each month through May

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Fruit Cocktail Lounge

Head downtown for an LGBTQ+ cocktail party and social at The Century Room at Hotel Congress! Enjoy cocktails, small plates and entertainment.

When: 4-7 p.m. Sunday, March 12

Cost: $6. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Yume Japanese Gardens of Tucson Puppet Show

Yume is hosting a puppet show, staged by The Red Herring Puppets, for Japanese fairytale "Little One-Inch."

When: 11 a.m. to noon and 12:30-1:30 p.m. Sunday, March 12

Where: Yume Japanese Gardens of Tucson, 2130 N. Alvernon Way

Cost: $25 for adults, $15 for kids. Advance purchase is required.

Visit the event page for more information.

Southern Arizona Cat Rescue Kitten Shower

Head over to Dillinger Brewing Company where there will be a kitten shower in support of Southern Arizona Cat Rescue. Play some games, win some prizes, cuddle a kitten, have a beer and bring donation items for the rescue!

When: Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 12

Cost: Free to attend, bring donations + bring money for drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Ride with FUGA

Take a bike ride with organization FUGA, which advocates for mobility, accessibility and representation for Tucson's south-side and west-side communities.

When: 9-11 a.m. Sunday, March 12

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Hello Bicycle events

Hello Bicycle is putting together a casual group bike! Expect to ride around 10-15 miles. Afterwards, there will be a small market featuring three vintage sellers and food from Herculean Chicken.

When: The bike ride is 9:30 a.m. Sunday, March 12. The market is 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Rasquache Nicho Workshop

Join local artists Mel Dominguez and Racheal Rios for a nicho workshop! Nichos are similar to shadow boxes, and while all the materials will be provided, attendees can bring a photo to personalize their nicho.

When: 1-2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 12

Cost: $10

Visit the event page for more information.

Larrea Market at Rozet Nursery

Head to Rozet Nursery every second and fourth Sunday of the month for a market featuring local vendors, music and tarot readings.

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 12

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and drinks

Visit the event page for more information.