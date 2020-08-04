54 Pima County cases part of review of potential eviction moratorium violations

Eviction judgments in at least 54 Pima County cases might have violated a federal act put in place to protect low-income people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The State Bar of Arizona has opened an inquiry into whether three Arizona attorneys committed violations by seeking evictions against people living in federally subsidized housing or rental housing with federally backed mortgages.

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act — which expired July 25 — prohibited such evictions and was in place when these eviction judgments were entered in Pima County Consolidated Justice Court during June and early July.

In addition to prohibiting evictions from federal housing, the CARES Act also placed a moratorium on the fees and penalties often imposed for nonpayment of rent.

There were about 50 cases where illegal fees were allegedly charged, mostly in cases where an eviction was filed before the CARES Act started March 27 and then processed when the court reopened in June.

Corinne Cooper, a retired University of Missouri law professor, worked with University of Arizona law student Stephen Bagger to look at the CARES cases. Cooper said while Gov. Doug Ducey’s moratorium allows eviction judgments to be rendered, the federal act prohibited even filing an eviction.